Giants Provide Development on Injured QB Daniel Jones

There was uncertainty surrounding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears — so much that the team worked out multiple quarterbacks Tuesday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll shared optimism on Jones as he revealed prior to Wednesday’s practice that that fourth-year quarterback would get in “some” work today.

“We’ll see where he’s at after today,” Daboll said of Jones, adding the QB’s ankle has made “a lot of progress” since Sunday. The Giants listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. New York hasn’t signed any of the quarterbacks that tried out Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan was told that Brian Lewerke, one of the quarterbacks that worked out Tuesday, was sent home which indicates that Jones is likely the starter in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers with David Webb as the backup if Tyrod Taylor can’t clear concussion protocol.

Promising Practice for Jones

One of the hurdles for Jones to start in Week 5 is to show signs of improvement in practice. Jones did so in the early portions of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media.

SNY’s Connor Hughes saw Jones at practice and tweeted: “Daniel Jones is moving around pretty good in individual drills right now.”

Duggan was also at practice and saw encouraging results from the Duke product.

“Feeling much better about Daniel Jones’ odds of playing Sunday after watching how he moved in today’s practice” Duggan tweeted Wednesday.

Jones’ sprained ankle was taped, but Daboll spoke to reporters and shared that the quarterback moved extremely well during individual drills.

“He’s a pretty tough individual,” Daboll said, via NJ.com. “I think he has made a lot of progress since after the game and he has been in the training room pretty consistently throughout these last couple days, so we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.”

Status of Taylor

It’ll be difficult to see Taylor play in London due to the NFL’s concussion protocol. Taylor did not practice Wednesday and if he can’t go, the Giants will elevate Webb from the practice squad.

Webb is in his second stint with the Giants. He was selected by New York in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and was released in 2019. The Cal product returned to the Giants in 2022 after spending the last three years with the Buffalo Bills. He’s only played in the regular season once as he notched a pair of kneel-downs in the Bills’ 45-17 win over the New York Jets last year.

During this year’s preseason, Webb led a game-winning score in the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots. He finished 8-for-16 for 51 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

In total, Webb completed 60 of 81 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 preseason.

Daboll has been encouraged by Webb’s knowledge of the team’s system.

“He’s been in the offense for a long time. So, each week, even though he’s on the practice squad, he prepares,” Daboll said of Webb. “That’s what we ask all our guys to do, whether it’s a practice squad running back, prepare like you’re going to have an opportunity to play, so when the opportunity does present itself, and you’re brought up that you’re ready to go.”