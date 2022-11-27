2-Time Giants Super Bowl Champion Has Interesting Words on Daniel Jones

No matter what happens for the rest of the season, the New York Giants will have to make a decision on quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the last year of his rookie contract in 2022. Big Blue did not exercise the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option.

The retired Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora believes the Giants should re-sign Jones, who owns a 7-4 record this season while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

But Umenyiora isn’t exactly giving a ringing endorsement to Jones, either. The options in the 2023 NFL draft don’t entice the former two-time Super Bowl champion enough to move on from Jones.

“They’re in a bit of a problem right here because, you wouldn’t say Daniel Jones is Patrick Mahomes right? You wouldn’t say that, but he’s a good quarterback and he’s shown that he’s a pretty good quarterback,” Umenyiora said, via Give Me Sport. “So now what do you do? If you don’t resign him who are you going to bring in that’s going to be better?”

“So you’re in a bit of a situation where you almost have to sign him, because (no college quarterback) is really going to be better, even if you don’t think that he’s the long-term answer for you at the position. You’re kind of stuck there, and I think he’s going to be with the Giants for the next couple of years.”

Assessing Daniel Jones

The Giants have exceeded expectations under first-year head coach Brian Daboll as they hold a 7-4 record in 2022. They’ve done so with Jones under the helm at quarterback.

For the most part, prior to 2022, Jones was viewed as a disappointment. He averaged a 62.9% completion rate, 2,799 passing yards and 15 touchdowns a season and had a 12-25 record.

While Jones’ numbers in 2022 haven’t been eye-popping, he hasn’t turned the ball over nearly as much as in previous seasons. He’s also played without most of his key offensive playmakers throughout the regular season.

The Giants have suffered three losses in the last four games. Their last loss came against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Jones finished completing 21 of 35 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, with the help of running back Saquon Barkley, has kept the Giants afloat on offense.

But there are still six games left of the season, and four of those games will be against Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

There’s still time to dissect Jones’ overall season performance and the team’s next stretch of games could decide his future.

Osi Umenyiora’s Giants Career

The two-time Super Bowl champion Umenyiora was drafted in the second round out of Troy and is one of the greatest pass-rushing performers in Giants’ history. His 75.0 sacks with New York rank sixth all time in franchise history, and his 85.0 career sacks rank 64th in league history.

Umenyiora set the record for most strip-sacks in a season with 10 in 2010. Since then, his record has been tied by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman in 2012 and Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis in 2013. No player has amassed more forced double-digit sacks in a single season than Umenyiora, Tillman or Mathis.

Umenyiora had 35 career forced fumbles over 11 seasons with the Giants and Atlanta Falcons. That mark is tied for 15th most in NFL history with Greg Lloyd (Steelers/Panthers) and Demarcus Ware (Cowboys/Broncos).