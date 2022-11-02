Giants Send Messages on Futures of Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are sitting with a 6-2 record entering the Week 9 bye. Their start is one of the most surprising storylines in the league in the 2022 season.

Yet, the Giants’ strong start didn’t change general manager Joe Schoen’s conservative approach at the November 1 trade deadline. Calls were made, but Schoen and the Giants stood pat.

During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Schoen mentioned that potential extensions for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be discussed during the bye week.

However, Schoen did caution that there are still games left to evaluate what he’s seen from both Jones and Barkley thus far.

“There’s nine games left, so it’s an ongoing evaluation for everybody on the roster, not just Saquon and Daniel being UFAs,” Schoen said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Obviously, those are two important players to where we are right now, but it’s a constant evaluation. We still have nine games left.”

Schoen Compliments Jones & Barkley

The Giants wouldn’t have a 6-2 record if it wasn’t for Jones’ contributions. He’s completing 65 percent of his passes, has led five game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks and has notched 363 rushing yards.

Schoen likes what he’s seen from the fourth-year quarterback Jones.

“I think Daniel’s done a good job,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire. “Those ‘got to have it’ moments, third downs, fourth quarters when you’ve got to have it. And I think he’s answered the bell in a lot of those situations,” Schoen said. “He’s the same guy he was the day we got here in terms of — it’s their time off, and he’s in here at 7:30 this morning having breakfast. It didn’t surprise me a bit. So, he’s a gym rat. He’s always around, and I think he’s done a good job leading the team this year.”

As for Barkley, the 2018 first-round pick has emerged as one of the best running backs in the league. He’s second in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 968 and is second to Nick Chubb in rushing yards with 779.

Barkley had played 15 games in the last two seasons due to suffering an ACL injury in 2020. Schoen acknowledged that the league is finally seeing what a healthy Barkley can do.

“Saquon’s a great kid; he’s tough. He’s obviously talented. It’s a team game. I think him being healthy this year, you’ve kind of seen who he is and what he can do, whether that’s catching the ball or running the ball. Again, it’s credit to the offensive line and the receivers blocking for him. And he’s taken advantage of those opportunities with his God-given gifts too and helped us a lot. So, I’m pleased with where Saquon is,” Schoen said.

Possible Extensions for Other Giants?

Schoen will take a long, hard look at the futures of Barkley and Jones this week. But there are also other players that the Giants will discuss, whether they are pending free agents or on bloated deals.

“There’s some guys that we’re going to talk about when we look at our UFAs and some of the guys that we could potentially extend. We’re going to have those conversations,” Schoen said. “Again, you’re balancing; we’re eight games in. There’s nine to go. Certain players will maybe want to play it out and see if you can up your value or take guarantees now. . . . We’ll see; we’ll go through all of our UFAs, the guys with expiring contracts, and talk about them later on.”

Defensive linemen Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, kicker Graham Gano, safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney and even right tackle Andrew Thomas all fit into Schoen’s potential criteria for reaching new deals.

In an unsettling cap situation, the Giants could get some deals reworked or extended. Some of those decisions are likely to come over the next couple of days.