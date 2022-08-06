Proposed Trade Sends Giants ‘Deep Threat’ WR to NFC East Rival

New York Giants fans certainly had a honeymoon phase with Darius Slayton in his 2019 rookie campaign. The fifth-round pick caught 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games while dropping just two passes.

Slayton would have 50 receptions in 2020 — two more than his 48 in 2019 — but in two more games. His production went even further downhill last season, recording 26 receptions in 13 games. He also had six drops in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

There’s a reason to believe that Slayton is expendable, and the Giants showed signs of possibly moving on from him. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants were shopping Slayton before the 2022 NFL draft.

When Sterling Shepard returns from his torn Achilles injury, Slayton projects as the fifth wide receiver on the Giants offense, which features Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson.

If Slayton were to be dealt, there’s a potential destination for the 25-year-old that could rub Giants fans the wrong way.

Trade Scenario Deals Slayton In-Division

Brian Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys wrote an article on “talented” wide receivers that the Dallas Cowboys could acquire via trade. The Cowboys lost wide receiver James Washington, who was carted off the field during a training camp practice on Monday, August 1. Dallas announced that he was injured with a foot fracture, which would sideline him for six to 10 weeks.

One of the many receiver proposals is for Slayton.

Martin believes Slayton’s ability to catch the deep ball — likewise to Washington — is a reason why the Cowboys should trade for him.

“There have been rumors circulating that a couple of Giants receivers, Darius Slayton and Kadarius Toney, are being shopped to teams looking for more WR help,” Martin wrote. “As far as the Cowboys are concerned, both players could potentially help their own WR position. Slayton is a deep threat much like James Washington was before his injury, while Toney is more of a gadget player. Of the two, Darius Slayton probably makes the most sense.”

Dallas also traded wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason. They are already expecting Michael Gallup to miss the start of the season as he’s recovering from a torn ACL.

Currently, the Cowboys’ top four wide receivers on the depth chart are Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher.

Current Slayton Situation

While the Giants are currently in rebuilding mode, it’s not likely that the team would trade any wide receiver depth to the Cowboys, especially to a heated rival.

However, it was reported by Duggan that Slayton was running with the third-team offense in training camp. Slayton’s future in New York doesn’t look promising, especially with reporters that he could’ve been a surprise cut in June.

Still, there is a risk of injury at the receiver position. Golladay, Toney and Shepard have injury histories as all three missed time last season. Slayton’s experience with quarterback Daniel Jones would make him a valuable option in that situation.

The Giants likely wouldn’t be able to get much out of dealing Slayton as well. He was drafted originally in the fifth round, and his value is likely worse.

It would make the most sense to see how he does during the first three preseason games and assess his future from there.