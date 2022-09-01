Giants Make Final Decision on Leading Receiver Since 2019

During the summer, there’s been chatter surrounding the future of New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who’s been the subject of trade rumors and even talks of being released. The fourth-year receiver also admitted recently he wouldn’t have been surprised if the Giants cut him loose.

General manager Joe Schoen put the talk to bed — for the moment.

According to NY Post’s Paul Schwartz, Schoen announced to reporters Thursday that Slayton will be on the team come Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Joe Schoen said Darius Slayton will be on the team Week 1. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 1, 2022

He also said that if there are “opportunities” to pursue, the Giants will do their due diligence.

“We like our 53 (man-roster) right now,” Schoen said.

Slayton’s stock has dropped significantly this offseason. New York drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 draft, forcing Slayton to be moved further down the depth chart.

The 2019 fifth-round pick had just 339 yards last season. He also ailed to be a first-team regular in the summer even despite injuries to most of the Giants’ other top wideouts.

There was a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Giants were receiving trade inquiries for Slayton on Aug. 29.

Yet, the Giants have injury-prone wideouts, in Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney, and the team has seen Slayton post two 700-plus yards seasons (in 2019 and ’20) which led those Giants teams in receiving yards.

New York’s cap situation made it seem like Slayton’s departure was inevitable as he is due $2.5 million this season.

It still shouldn’t be ruled out that Slayton has a chance to be traded during the 2022 season. But it seems like his future will remain intact for Week 1 with Big Blue.

New Development on Golladay

There’s been plenty of criticisms towards Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract last season. He posted 37 receptions on 521 yards in 14 games last season and didn’t record a touchdown. The veteran wideout also missed time due to injury.

Golladay continued his miscues in training camp by not consistently separating and winning jump-balls. He also dropped a would-be first down near the goal line against the New England Patriots in the team’s first preseason game.

On Thursday, it’s been revealed from Schoen that Golladay had a procedure done in the offseason that led to his absences on the practice field in the spring. He noted that Golladay hasn’t missed practice all summer and appeared in all three preseason games.

Schoen didn’t give a specified injury when mentioning Golladay’s procedure.

Last season, Golladay was dealing with nagging hamstring, knee and rib problems, which forced him to miss three games.

Toney Update

“We plan on (Kadarius Toney) being ready Sept. 11” for the opener vs. Titans.”

Schoen expects Toney to be available in Week 1 after not playing in any preseason games this summer. The second-year receiver had his knee scoped this offseason and has been in and out of practices.

A hamstring injury has been the cause of Toney’s most recent absence from the field.

“I’m excited to see Kadarius,” Schoen said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’m excited to see him get on the field in a game, in a meaningful opportunity, and know the playbook and make plays. We’re planning on him being ready on September 11 when we go play Tennessee.”

Toney caught 39 passes in 10 games as a rookie in 2021. He broke out in the 2021 Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, posting 10 receptions on 189 yards.

The Giants hope quarterback Daniel Jones can have his receiving weapons in place throughout the season, which wasn’t the case in 2021.