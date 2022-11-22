Odell Beckham Jr. Receives Message From Giants Deep Threat WR

A day after losing 31-18 to the Detroit Lions, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton appeared on NFL Now with Andrew Siciliano, who asked the wideout if he would recruit free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join the team.

Slayton answered, saying, “You know, he’s got friends here. Shep (Sterling Shepard) being one of those guys. I know they are really close. But, I’m all for anybody that will help our team. If he wants to come here and sign here, I think he knows where home is. I’ll leave it at that.”

At 7-3, the Giants find themselves in the hunt to sign Beckham. They won’t be the only suitor, however, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on November 20 that Beckham will visit with both the Dallas Cowboys and the Giants following their Thanksgiving game in Week 12.

The Giants could use the services of Beckham. The team lost rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, which has led to an even more depleted wideout room.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Monday about Pelissero and Rapoport’s report that Beckham is set to meet with the Giants and Cowboys after Thanksgiving.

Daboll only acknowledged that he and general manager Joe Schoen will look at any reinforcements to help their injury situation, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Brian Daboll will not discuss Odell Beckham Jr.'s reported planned visit or provide any details at this time. Only thing he will acknowledge is that he and GM Joe Schoen will get together and talk about possible player additions given their injuries. https://t.co/Eun7wkfE0x — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 21, 2022

Slayton’s Resurgence

The Giants have to be glad that they didn’t release Slayton before the season. He was a cut candidate who ended up taking a pay cut — he dropped his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum ($965,000).

Over the past four games, Slayton has recorded 304 receiving yards, and two touchdowns on 16 receptions. He leads the team in receiving yards (413) and is a proven wideout who is being asked to lead a weak wide receiver room.

Slayton was a Giants sixth-round pick in 2019. He has a rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones as both were drafted in the same draft class. The wideout had 98 catches and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Giants.

Still, it will be a tough task for Slayton to lead the Giants’ wide-receiving group. Defenses have the option to zero in on the 25-year-old and put more pressure on receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay, Richie James, Marcus Johnson or David Sills.

Giants Go Down in MMQB’s Power Rankings

After being placed in the Top 10 at one point, the Giants have been pushed down to No. 15 on Sunday in this week’s MMQB NFL power ranking poll. This comes after Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Conor Orr wrote, “The Giants are at No. 15 this week. Why? They are absolutely wiped out on the injury front, and their remaining strength of schedule is the hardest in the NFL: two games against the Eagles, two games against the surging Commanders, a short-rest Thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys, and a game against the Vikings. This, at least to me, reflects a team that has peaked thanks to some incredible schematic football. There is no shame in 7–2 being the high point of their season.”

The Giants still have yet to play the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders as both would make the playoffs currently. Big Blue, has numerous injuries to boot. They are banged up in the offensive line and are without starting safety Xavier McKinney and top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for at least four weeks.

Yet, the Giants have exceeded expectations and still have a chance to reach its first postseason appearance since 2016.