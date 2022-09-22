Proposed Trade Sees Giants Unload Receiver to AFC Squad

The New York Giants could find a destination for one of their veterans.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a proposed trade scenario sees the Giants trade wide receiver Darius Slayton to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Knox argues that the Colts need offensive weapons for quarterback Matt Ryan after starting the season 0-1-1 and having their No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman out last week in the process.

“While No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) didn’t play against Jacksonville, the lack of receiver depth is glaring. Despite the rough start, the Colts view themselves as a potential playoff team. If Indy wants to turn its season around, it needs to get Ryan some help ASAP. Trading for New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton could help the depth tremendously.”

Slayton has played just four snaps and has yet to record a reception in 2022. The 25-year-old is currently buried on the Giants’ depth chart and even took a pay cut prior to the season to remain with the team. The move saved the Giants around $1.6 million in salary cap space.

Slayton’s Muddy Future in New York

At the start of Slayton’s career, he showed production. The 2019 fifth-round pick caught 49 passes, 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two seasons. However, he trended downward last season as he missed four games, catching just 26 receptions for 339 yards and no touchdowns.

Knox expects the Giants to not get a big package if they were to trade the wide receiver.

“The Giants are unlikely to get a large return for Slayton because they have little trade leverage—they’re not using him and can’t pretend that they intend to. Moving him, though, would clear just over $900,000 from the books.”

Knox added that the talent is still there for Slayton despite his lack of usage.

Slayton hasn’t been the only experienced Giants wideout that has dealt with limited playing time. Kenny Golladay, who signed a lucrative four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in 2021, only play two snaps in Week 2.

The Giants have shown more willingness to play David Sills, who played 92 percent of snaps in Week 2.

Slayton’s Been Subject of Trade & Cut Rumors

In August, Slayton told reporters that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Giants cut him.

“I don’t think surprised is the word. I don’t think I would be surprised now,” Slayton said in August. “Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

It turned out that Slayton wasn’t cut or traded. The reworked deal in August indicates that he was on his way out if he didn’t take a pay cut.

It appears that the Giants are willing to ride out the 2022 regular season with Slayton on the roster — at least until the trade deadline.