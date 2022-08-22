Giants ‘Promising’ Rookie Defender Suffers Injury vs. Bengals

The New York Giants feel they’ve lucked out on Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered a knee injury during the team’s 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The early belief is that Thibodeaux’s injury isn’t serious.

“I’m all right. I’m good,” Thibodeaux said while leaving the stadium without further help.

At first, it didn’t look good for the No. 5 overall pick after getting cut-blocked by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss in the second quarter and instantly grabbed at his right knee.

Thibodeaux will undergo further tests on Monday. Head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t give a clear update on the Oregon product until the MRIs are complete.

There was, however, another injury that adds to the laundry list of injuries the Giants have suffered during the summer.

Giants Lose Another Defender

In the third quarter, rookie linebacker Darrian Beavers left the third quarter and was ruled out due to a knee injury. He was hurt on a seven-yard run by Bengals running back Trayveon Williams with 12 minutes left in the quarter. Beavers grabbed his left knee and eventually walked to the sideline.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted after the game that Beavers didn’t know the status of his injury while he was wearing a brace on his left knee.

Beavers had a big brace on his left knee after the game, but said he didn't know the status of the injury yet https://t.co/BFYKW3aQW7 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2022

Beavers was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and was vying for a starting role. New York had listed him as the backup to Tae Crowder on their depth chart. In the first preseason game, Beavers recorded three total tackles, one for a loss.

Listed at just under 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Beavers was a contributor to a dominant Cincinnati defense in college last season. It was somewhat of a surprise that he fell to the sixth round of the draft.

Last week, Beavers was a lead communicator for the Giants’ defense pre-snap with defensive coordinator Don Martindale in his helmet headset.

“I like that challenge where I have to tell everybody else the call,” Beavers said when asked about the responsibility. “Even when I’m on the sidelines, people are asking me, ‘What’s the call?’ I think that’s good for me.”

Now, Beavers is the latest draft selection to experience an injury.

The Giants have had rookie injuries from Cor’Dale Flott (groin), safety Dane Belton (fractured collarbone) and offensive guard Marcus McKethan (torn ACL) to go along with Thibodeaux and Beavers.

Injuries Keep on Coming

New York also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion and returner-wide receiver C.J. Board was sidelined with a rib injury.

Gano sustained his injury while attempting to make a tackle on a 73-yard kickoff return by Chris Evans in the second quarter. Board suffered an injury on one of his returns. With Gano out, punter Jamie Gillan took his responsibilities. Gillan made a 31-yard field goal and a pair of extra points.

The Giants have been battle-tested with injuries during the summer, to say the least. Duggan listed 18 players that were out for Sunday’s matchup with some injury designation.

Players ruled out for Sunday: • RB Matt Breida

• RB Gary Brightwell

• WR Kadarius Toney

• WR Darius Slayton

• TE Ricky Seals-Jones

• TE Andre Miller

• OL Jon Feliciano

• OL Ben Bredeson

• OL Josh Ezeudu

• OL Shane Lemieux

• OL Jamil Douglas

• OL Garrett McGhin — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022

• DL Leonard Williams

• LB Elerson Smith

• LB Jihad Ward

• CB Cor’Dale Flott

• CB Rodarius Williams

• S Dane Belton Not good when you have to thread the injury tweets. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 19, 2022

The Giants can say they’re 2-0 in the preseason.

But they can also say that they’d rather have a healthy roster for the regular season.