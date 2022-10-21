Giants ‘Must Pursue’ Former All-Pro, Says Analyst

The New York Giants have gotten everything they could ask for out of Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage through six weeks (771) and his 616 rushing yards is second only to Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb.

Most recently, Barkley rushed for 83 yards on 22 carries while posting 12 receiving yards on three catches, including the go-ahead touchdown for the Giants in the Week 6 win.

However, Barkley came into Week 6 with an injured shoulder from their Week 5 victory in London. There were times when the Giants didn’t have the 2018 first-round pick on the field, even in third-down situations.

The 2018 first-round pick is expected to play Sunday. But his shoulder injury has kept him from practicing fully this week.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey on Wednesday suggested the Giants take a look at a handful of free agents, including running back David Johnson, who has remained unsigned and could help Barkley manage his workload.

“David Johnson could add a different element to the New York offense. Johnson would give the Giants a strong pass-catcher out of the backfield to complement Saquon Barkley and also give the star running back some time to rest,” Tansey wrote.

More on David Johnson

Johnson, a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, became a free agent in March after his contract with the Houston Texans ended. 2016 was his best season as he was a first-team All-Pro and led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2118). He’s had seven seasons in the NFL and posted 4,047 yards and 39 touchdowns during that span. Don’t forget about the 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

Over the last four years, Johnson had over 30 receptions with the Cardinals and Texans. However, he is coming off the worst rushing season in his career, averaging 3.4 yards per run on 67 attempts for 228 yards. But, he had a 76.2% catch rate and put up 225 receiving yards on 32 receptions including one touchdown.

It’s evident that Johnson is on the downside of his career. He’s dealt with injuries over the years and no NFL team has signed him through Week 7 of the 2022 season.

But if given a small role, Johnson could provide an impact for a team who covets a pass-catching running back.

Does Johnson to Giants Make Sense?

Of all the position groups that need work on the Giants, the running back group is not a priority to be fixed.

Matt Breida is the backup and has a one-year plus of experience in head coach Brian Daboll’s system in Buffalo. Breida has rushed 17 times for 49 yards.

Before 2022, Barkley had played only 15 games in the previous two seasons. While Barkley’s injury history has been spotty, the running back is confident in the training staff.

“The trainers have been doing a really good job of setting up a program for me and also getting in the strength room, setting up a great program too. Just stick with it,” Barkley said Thursday, via Giants Wire.

“I’m big on rehab and big on trying to get my body right not just for the game but throughout this whole season and that’s what I’m going to continue.”