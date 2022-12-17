Giants Make 4 Roster Moves, Including ‘Curious’ Decision Prior to Week 15 Game

The New York Giants have made a series of moves on Saturday, December 17, the day before they square off on the road against the Washington Commanders in a pivotal Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup.

Big Blue activated offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from injured reserve and placed Joshua Ezeudu on Injured Reserve. They also elevated linebacker Landon Collins and quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad.

ROSTER MOVES: Activated from Reserve:

G Ben Bredeson Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation):

DB Landon Collins

QB Davis Webb Reserve/Injured:

G Joshua Ezeudu pic.twitter.com/KgB6keditp — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2022

Bredeson started the first seven games of the season before being placed on IR. Ezeudu hasn’t played since Week 11 due to a neck injury and will miss the rest of the season since he will have to miss at least four games on injured reserve.

Collins, originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2015, signed to the practice squad in Week 5 and was elevated in Weeks 7 and 8 and has been stuck on the practice squad since. He has played in two games, with one tackle in 30 defensive snaps.

As for Webb, he will be active for the first time this season, which gives the Giants three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton calls the activation of Webb “curious” since there’s been no indication that starter Daniel Jones or backup Tyrod Taylor has any injury.

Bredeson activated, Landon Collins up. So is Davis Webb, which is curious. Josh Ezeudu, not Shane Lemieux, goes to IR to make room for Bredeson https://t.co/hOJnFrsGbP — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 17, 2022

Insiders Provide Understanding of Webb Activation

Originally drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Webb has played just one game in his career. That happened when he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 when he attempted zero passes in a 45-17 blowout win against the New York Jets.

Webb returned to the Giants with familiarity under head coach Brian Daboll, who coached the 27-year-old last season when he was the Bills’ offensive coordinator last season.

Still, barring in-game injuries, it doesn’t appear that Webb will get run at the quarterback position.

Stapleton tweeted: My understanding is that Davis Webb elevation is NOT a reflection of a change in status for Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. They are fine and good to go.”

My understanding is that Davis Webb elevation is NOT a reflection of a change in status for Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. They are fine and good to go. #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 17, 2022

With no announcement of an injury at quarterback, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes the Giants are rewarding Webb, who will receive a salary bonus for being elevated.

“Hasn’t been any mention of an injury to Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor. So have to think this is just the Giants taking care of a guy they value. Webb’s weekly PS salary: $11,500. His elevated salary this week: $50K.”

Hasn't been any mention of an injury to Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor. So have to think this is just the Giants taking care of a guy they value. Webb's weekly PS salary: $11,500. His elevated salary this week: $50K. https://t.co/vs4om8xz7T — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 17, 2022

Webb was last activated on October 8 after Jones suffered an ankle sprain and Taylor had a concussion in Week 4.

Left Guard Situation

With today being the final day of his 21-day window, the Giants felt Bredeson was ready to return to active duty at the left guard spot.

However, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes he could share time with Nick Gates, who has started the last two games at left guard.

The Giants activated G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Could see him some at left guard, along with Nick Gates. Also elevated LB Landon Collins and QB Davis Webb from practice squad. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 17, 2022

In the Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gates had a 66.2 pass-blocking grade but allowed a sack and three pressures, Per Pro Football Focus. He’s played six games this season after suffering a devastating season-ending leg injury in 2021.

The Giants will look to experiment at the left guard position on Sunday.