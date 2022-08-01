Giants Named ‘Potential’ Fit for 3-Time All-Pro

With the NFL having the second installment of 17 games entering the 2022 season, you truly can never have enough offensive linemen.

The New York Giants experienced injuries left and right to their offensive front in 2021. Key 2020 first-round left tackle Andrew Thomas, and depth pieces such as Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart and Nick Gates landed on the Injured Reserve last season.

General manager Joe Schoen has added offensive line talent in the offseason as first-round pick Evan Neal and veterans Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski were brought in to help fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

There’s a mix of young and veteran players to provide support in 2022. But the Giants — like many other teams — are one injury away from absolute chaos.

One insider believes the Giants can make one addition to the offensive line before the season starts.

Giants Named in Reporter’s Column

On Monday, August 1 Heavy senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo wrote an article zeroing in on the best remaining NFL free agents and where each respective free agent is deemed a fit.

Lombardo believes the Giants are a match for free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown.

Brown will turn 37 in August and has made five Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro nods.

He started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 and 16 games in 2020. The three-time All-Pro is still a free agent and Lombardo wrote that Brown allowing eight sacks in 2021 “could be a significant reason why (Brown) remains available”.

But with training camp ramping up, Lombardo thinks NFL teams, such as the Giants, could pick up Brown’s services as offensive tackle insurance.

Brown might be the most accomplished, and dominant, offensive tackle remaining on the open market. Last season, Brown garnered a 71.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. However, teams looking for a swing tackle, or if disaster would strike and a significant injury happens up front, it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if Brown is high up on teams’ emergency lists.

Lombardo also listed the Pittsburgh Steelers and division-rival Philadelphia Eagles as options for Brown.

Could Giants Sign Brown?

The tackles positions for the Giants are currently settled with first-round talent youngsters Thomas and Neal.

Brown wouldn’t come cheap, either. According to Over The Cap, the Giants have the third lowest salary cap space. Schoen confirmed in July that the Giants are also less than $5 million under the salary cap. Pro Football Focus projected that Brown would land a two-year, $20 million contract with $14.5 million guaranteed heading into free agency.

But nearly five months have gone by and Brown is still unsigned. It’s likely that his price tag has dropped — especially with Brown being arrested on gun charges at Los Angeles International Airport on July 9, according to ESPN. TMZ reported that sources said an unloaded firearm was found in Brown’s luggage, which led to his arrest. The 36-year-old was released on a $10,000 bond and will have to return to Los Angeles in August for a hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Once Brown’s legal trouble is resolved, it’s likely that Brown will find a home. By the time that happens, the Giants could easily need even more depth at tackle. After Thomas and Neal, the remaining talent at the tackle positions are Matt Gono, Matt Peart, Devery Hamilton and Roy Mbaeteka.

Don’t count out the Giants being a fit for Brown in the future.