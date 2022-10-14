‘Wild’ Proposed Trade Sees Giants Land Former Eagles 1st Round Pick

The NFC East has gotten a bad rap in recent memory. Yet, in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles sit as the only undefeated team in the league at 5-0 and the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are one game behind at 4-1.

The Giants are the most surprising of the three with first-year head coach Brian Daboll at the helm. He’s managed two comeback wins while overcoming 10-or-more point deficits at halftime and has done so with an injury-riddled squad.

However, the Giants have allowed 57 conceded pressures, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. New York could try to add depth to their offensive line with the trade deadline approaching in less than three weeks.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay wrote on “wild” trade proposals that he believes make logical sense.

One of Kay’s trade ideas is the Eagles trading left tackle Andre Dillard to the Giants “in exchange for draft capital or a player who fills a more pressing need.”

“Though the Eagles may enjoy the luxury of having one of the league’s better swing tackles to provide depth, they would be better served flipping Dillard to a protection-starved squad like the Giants,” Kay wrote Thursday.

“Considering these clubs still must square off twice and could even meet in the playoffs, the Eagles could demand a king’s ransom for Dillard.”

It’s a wild idea for a reason.

The last time Philly and New York made a trade was in 2009 when the Eagles traded a third-round pick that the Giants used to take wide receiver Ramses Barden for a third-round pick, which was later sent to the Seattle Seahawks, and a fifth-round pick, which was later dealt to the New Orleans Saints.

Dillard’s History

It hasn’t been easy for Dillard, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. He appeared in 16 games, four of those starts, in his rookie season, but missed the 2020 season due to a torn biceps.

Dillard was supposed to be a plug-and-play starter and their heir apparent to Jason Peters. He came into the 2021 training camp in an open competition with Jordan Mailata at left tackle. But Dillard would lose to Mailata and has since been the subject of rampant trade speculation throughout the 2022 offseason and training camp.

Fast forward to September, Dillard underwent surgery to repair his broken left forearm and was expected to miss four to six weeks. Last week, the Eagles designated Dillard for a return from injured reserve. It’ll still be hard for Dillard to find a starting role since Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are holding down the tackle positions.

When Dillard returns, he’s shown qualities that other NFL teams could be interested in. He allowed only one sack in 340 snaps last year as he earned a solid 69.6 Pro Football Focus grade.

Why Dillard to NY Doesn’t Make Sense

We’ve already mentioned the in-division aspect of the proposed trade. There’s a reason why Kay called Dillard being traded to New York a “wild trade idea.”

There’s also another big reason why it’s unlikely to happen. Dillard’s exclusively a left tackle and Andrew Thomas mans the positions.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters in March about Dillard’s limitations on the offensive line.

“Just to think that he can only play left tackle limits him and probably does him a disservice, but having a really good offensive line is important,” Howie Roseman said on March 2. “Having depth on the offensive line is important.”

Thomas also happens to be the highest-graded player in football, per PFF.

The highest-graded players in the football this year pic.twitter.com/oPw3ZWHB64 — PFF (@PFF) October 13, 2022

The rest of the Giants’ offensive line has PFF grades of 60.0 or lower. There’s definitely room for improvement on the offensive front to help Daniel Jones and company.

Yet, there isn’t a place on the Giants for an offensive lineman who exclusively plays at left tackle.