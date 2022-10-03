Eagles CB Darius Slay Takes Aim at Giants over Pro Bowl Teammate

The New York Giants don’t have much to complain about with a 3-1 record to start the 2022 season. But there is one former player that they might regret kicking out the door.

In May, the Giants opted to release cornerback James Bradberry, who was in the final year of a three-year, $43.5 million contract that was set to produce a $21.8 million cap hit. The release was an attempt to clear money for their draft picks. The Giants still had to eat a $9.7 million cap charge in the process.

Unfortunately for New York, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. He’s been a rock-solid outside corner opposite Darrius Slay and came up with his second interception of the season in Week 4. Bradberry has also allowed just 10 catches for 73 yards on 23 targets in four games.

After the Eagles’ win on Sunday, Slay spoke to reporters and didn’t shy away from getting back at the Giants for letting Bradberry go.

“They asking the wrong questions,” Slay said, “The right question to ask is how the Giants let this man walk out the building. That’s the question you’ve got to ask.”

“How you let that man out (of) the building like that?” Slay continued. “We appreciate him, though.”

“That’s the question: how do you let that man out of the building.” Darius Slay having some fun at Giants’ expense after game-turning INT from James Bradberry. pic.twitter.com/c3nskN1EzW — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 2, 2022

Bradberry wanted no part of Slay’s hard-hitting shots at New York.

“You have to ask the Giants that,” Bradberry said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Despite being 3-1, the Giants are behind two teams in the NFC East standings: the Eagles, who are undefeated at 4-0 and the Dallas Cowboys, who are 3-1 and have the tiebreaker after defeating New York in Week 3.

CB Situation Without Bradberry

The Giants placed Aaron Robinson as the No. 2 cornerback after the departure of Bradberry, with Adoree’ Jackson as the team’s top cornerback. Robinson appeared in just nine games during his rookie season, but he also posted two starts. A foot injury took him out for the first half of the season.

In the 2022 preseason, the second-year Robinson often showed vulnerability during training camp and in the preseason when opposing quarterbacks targeted him. Robinson did show promise in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

But Robinson has had two setbacks in 2022. Robinson missed Weeks 2 and 3 after recovering from his appendix being removed. Then, he left in the Week 4 matchup and was out due to a leg injury.

With Robinson ruled out for Week 4, there’s now even more uncertainty for the second-year defender.

As for Jackson, he’s declined after posting 67.0 plus PFF defensive grades in the team’s first two games. He’s allowed seven receptions for 69 yards in Week 3 and had a 50.3 PFF grade in Week 4.

If Robinson misses more time, Cor’Dale Flott and Fabian Moreau will get reps on the outside. Both were given playing time when Robinson was out for two weeks.

Thomas Continues Dominance

Andrew Thomas, who was the Giants’ 2020 first-round pick, allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season and also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries.

Fast forward to the first two weeks of the 2022 season, Thomas had an 89.1 PFF grade, which made him the NFL’s highest-graded offensive tackle.

Thomas has continued his reign. The Georgie product was one of the highest graded tackles in football in Week 4 with an 87 overall PFF grade. He didn’t allow a single pressure over 26 pass-blocking snaps.

Above all, Thomas is hoping that the 3-1 Giants continue to prove people wrong.

“We haven’t been great in the past, and people didn’t give us probably the benefit of the doubt. It’s our job to prove it. We’re trying to change the culture,” Thomas said after Sunday’s win.