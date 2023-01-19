Giants Twitter Erupts After Team Goes Viral in Practice Video

The New York Giants are in the Divisional Round and will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have all the pressure in the world as the No. 1 seed and are the clear favorite entering their playoff debut.

Big Blue will be all business against the rival Eagles on January 21, but the Giants are having a lot of fun as an underdog. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan tweeted a video of the team in a huddle dancing with music in the background at their practice facility on January 19.

Raanan also added that Daniel Jones broke down the huddle with the Griddy dance.

Brian Daboll described his group as “consistent” this week. Looks like there is a little more juice than usual. #giants pic.twitter.com/JcKROQPbWM — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 19, 2023

As you would expect, Raanan’s post went viral on Giants’ twitter.

“Damn I love this group. So many great young men just having a blast. So happy for them,” wrote one Giants fan.

Damn I love this group. So many great young men just having a blast. So happy for them — Waterhouse (@liger_q) January 19, 2023

“My QB just did the griddy? Giants by 20,” another Giants fan wrote.

“No pressure on them. If they lose, no one expected them to win anyway. If they win, they make the Eagles look like clowns. It’s all gravy,” one Giants fan added.

No pressure on them. If they lose, no one expected them to win anyway. If they win, they make the Eagles look like clowns. It’s all gravy. https://t.co/HO6p9S69tL — Fittie Smalls (@FittieSmalls) January 19, 2023

The 25-year-old Jones sent Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson home from the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend and then did his signature touchdown dance.

The Giants are exactly where they want to be and have nothing to lose against a divisional opponent.

Saquon Barkley Talks on Personal Playoff Legacy

Jones received the headlines for his performance against the Vikings as he completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 17 times for a team-leading 78 yards.

Saquon Barkley was no slouch in that playoff contest, posting two rushing touchdowns on nine carries and 53 yards. He also had five receptions for 56 yards. However, Barkley was a non-factor against the Eagles in the regular season, recording only 48 all-purpose yards in the team’s Week 14 blowout loss and rested in Week 18.

The former No. 2 overall pick knows the history that surrounds the Giants and wants to be a part of it.

“You want to create a legacy,” Barkley said on January 19. “Look at all the Giants greats. They all did it in the postseason. Yeah, that’s extra motivation.”

Barkley got his first taste of the playoffs and has plenty of motiviation to add to his postseason numbers.

“Yeah, that’s extra motivation, but when you’re looking back and actually playing in my first playoff game — there’s nothing that even comes to mind,” Barkley said. “You’re just so locked in, so focused because every play, every quarter is so crucial. The situation becomes so critical because it’s one game. If you don’t take care of one game, you go home. That’s really what pushes you — your competitive nature just goes to a whole another level.