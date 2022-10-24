Giants Receive ‘Good News’ on Injured First-Round Pick

The New York Giants look to be in the clear when it comes to a significant injury for rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal, who hurt his knee during Sunday’s win at Jacksonville.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Neal is expected to miss three-to-four weeks because of an MCL injury.

#Giants OT Evan Neal is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his MCL injury, per source. All in all, good news for the first-round pick. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

It appears that Neal avoided a significant injury and Ben Bredeson is also in the same boat. Bredeson left Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Daboll told reporters Monday that Neal and Bredeson are “week to week” with their injuries.

The good news is the Giants have a Week 9 bye, which can be used to treat and rest the injuries of Neal and Bredeson.

It’s likely that Tyre Phillips will get the start in place of Neal against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. The backup right tackle allowed four pressures in 57 snaps played after Neal went down Sunday. Joshua Ezeudu will likely replace Bredeson at left guard. He gave up two snaps in 29 snaps on Sunday.

It’s possible that Neal could return by Thanksgiving, given Pelisero’s timetable.

In the meantime, the Giants will have to wait and see how Neal recovers from his injury.

Giants Lose Starting Tight End

It was reported by ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan on Monday that rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger reportedly suffered a fracture near his eye socket and septum, which could require surgery.

Bellinger’s injury occurred in Sunday’s 23-17 victory over the Jaguars. He was taken to a local hospital after getting poked in his left eye while making a 13-yard reception.

The rookie tight end was bleeding from his left eye and was taken off the field on a cart. Replays showed Devin Lloyd’s hand hitting Bellinger’s eye inside his facemask during the tackle:

Bellinger was drafted in the fourth round in this year’s NFL draft and started six of the Giants’ first seven games. In that span, he caught 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

“He got poked in the eye and I would say his eye looks terrible right now,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. “He looked like he took a pretty good hook shot there. It’s pretty swollen.”

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that he believes that Bellinger will have surgery.

Brian Daboll asked if Bellinger will have surgery and his answer is “think so.” https://t.co/PeddIGTj5o — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 24, 2022

Daboll also believes “it’s probably too early to say” if Bellinger will return this season.

Brian Daboll said "it's probably too early to say'' if TE Daniel Bellinger will be able to play again this season but "I'm hopeful for it.''

Bellinger has eye surgery coming later this week to repair fractured eye socket. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 24, 2022

What’s the Plan at Tight End?

Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the only two healthy tights on the 53-man roster. Lawrence Cager was signed to the practice squad on October 18 and brings three seasons of NFL experience. He has played in four NFL games during that span.

It’s possible the Giants could sign a tight end this week to the practice squad to have competition against Cager.

Myarick, who’s played for the Giants for the last two seasons, caught two receptions for 21 yards in 46 snaps on Sunday. Hudson had one target but didn’t catch any passes in 30 snaps. He’s mainly been used as a blocker for Daboll in 2022.