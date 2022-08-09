Giants Rookie Takes Number of Recently Retired Injured Player

After starting training camp with the No. 70, New York Giants’ first-round rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal has changed his number to 73.

Neal has worn the No. 73 since his high school days and wore it at Alabama.

“It’s just a number that I’ve always worn, worn it since my freshman year in high school,” Neal told reporters on Aug. 9.

Former Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono had previously worn 73.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Neal wanted the number when he was drafted. With Gono expecting to retire due to a neck injury that he started experiencing last week, he was released Monday, which made the number available for Neal.

Neal was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft and finally gets the number he wants, without sending the typical rookie transaction to a veteran.

Gono’s Journey

Signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Gono appeared in 21 games between 2019 and 2020. He had four starts during that span.

The New Jersey native would be released by the Falcons in January after missing the entire 2021 season due to a neck injury.

The Giants signed Gono after being cut by the Falcons in January. There was hope that he could contribute as a depth piece/swing tackle for the Giants. He posted a career-high 336 snaps in 2020, with 232 of them coming at right tackle, 68 at left guard, nine at left tackle and 27 as a jumbo tight end. During the 2020 season, Gono allowed one sack, five quarterback hits and 16 pressures.

Gono’s departure left the Giants with one open spot on their 90-man roster.

New York didn’t waste time because according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Giants claimed safety Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

They also signed offensive linemen Will Holden and Eric Smith. Holden has the most experience between the two, as he’s appeared in 27 games over five seasons with eight teams. He recently played with the Detroit Lions in 2021, appearing in 14 games and starting one game. The 28-year-old posted a 60.8 Pro Football Focus grade with Detroit.

Neal Learning Each Day

In training camp, fellow first-round pick EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux has been paired opposite Neal during one-on-one drills and team periods.

According to Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, Thibodeaux “has gotten the better of Neal” in terms of reps.

But general manager Joe Schoen is banking on Neal, who checks in at 6-foot-8 and 337 pounds.

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson believes there is still room for improvement and fine-tuning.

“I think a lot of kids, especially tackles, set [in pass protection] a particular way,” Johnson told reporters before Tuesday’s practice, via NJ.com. “And we set differently, just based philosophically on how we want to protect the quarterback. It’s something that, initially, I think it was a combination [for Neal] of the different set technique and going over to right [tackle], since he had been at left [tackle] last year [at Alabama].

Heading into his first professional training camp, Neal has shown his strengths to his coaches.

“But he’s making tremendous strides every day,” Johnson said. “He works very hard. He’s a guy that pushes himself. My role with him is to make sure that he sees the positives and doesn’t focus on the negatives. He’s working through them. The scrimmage [last Friday] was probably his best practice, but we all have higher expectations of him.”