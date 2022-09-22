Tiki Barber Pegs Giants as 2023 Landing Spot for MVP Quarterback

While the New York Giants are sporting a 2-0 record so far in 2022, that doesn’t mean they can’t look to the future.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered the 2022 season with a 12-25 record in games he’s started. Jones has yet to play over 14 games in a season and before 2022, he’s totaled 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions to go along with 36 fumbles.

The Giants decided to not exercise his fifth-year option and they have upwards of $80 million in cap space opening up next year.

Despite quarterbacking the Giants’ two wins, the play of Jones still has people questioning if he’s the franchise quarterback for years to come. He hasn’t eclipsed over 200 yards passing in the team’s first two games and is averaging 6.6 yards per attempt.

Former Giants Pro Bowl running back Tiki Barker believes that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will become a free agent this offseason, could land in New York next year.

“The perfect place for him — a place that has money, a place that is an ideal media market for a star, a former MVP, who’s dynamic and has got a coach who is going to help turn him into a Josh Allen-level quarterback that’s always in the MVP conversation, is Brian Daboll at the New York Giants,” Barber said during Monday’s Tiki & Tierney show. “I’m now starting to believe it. Lamar Jackson could be a New York Giant next year.”

Lamar with the Giants?? Tiki says it’s possible. pic.twitter.com/ZueTvpw1Oz — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) September 19, 2022

Lamar Jackson Declined Contract Extension

Jackson has collected two Pro-Bowl selections and was named Most Valuable Player in 2019, totaling 46 touchdowns in that season. He’s thrown 90 touchdowns with 32 interceptions, which includes six touchdowns and one interception in 2022, over his career and has a 64.1%.

Still, the Louisville product didn’t get the guaranteed money he wanted. He placed a $250 million bet on himself by declining the Ravens contract extension offer before the season. Pending the franchise tag, he will become a free agent this off-season.

So far, Jackson’s had a marvelous 2022 start and every touchdown pass only heightens the chatter about his next contract.

Barber mentioned how Jackson has become an even better thrower of the football, combined with his already explosive running abilities.

“Lamar Jackson is starting to get better as a passer, you saw it in Week 1 against the Jets, and you saw his elite dual threat this week against Miami, but they lost because their defense was abysmal,” Tiki said Monday. “I’m starting to get the feeling he feels disrespected in Baltimore, and he shut them down at every turn with the contract situation because he wants to go somewhere else.”

Jackson did have his share of injuries last season, missing five games in 2021. But the Ravens will be inclined to either tag or give an even better extension offer to the 25-year-old if he performs as he did in 2019.

Brian Daboll Wants to Guide Jones

First-year head coach Brian Daboll was hired this season to give the team a path to winning. The franchise hasn’t had a winning season in 2016.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for Josh Allen, who went on to become an All-Pro quarterback under his care. While there aren’t expectations put on Daboll to do the same for Jones, the head coach has been impressed with the quarterback’s work ethic.

“There hasn’t been much that I haven’t done with him that he hasn’t responded to,” the coach said. “I think that’s a mark of a good pro. I’ve gotten on him. I’ve loved him up. What a teacher is supposed to do is … first of all, tell me why you did something because it’s a tough position to play. Everybody can see it from the outside, but unless you’re standing there in the pocket, which I’m not either, you see a lot of different things that happen fast.”

Jones has dealt with three different head coaches and four different offensive coordinators during his four seasons with the Giants.

After plenty of obstacles along the way, Daboll is more than satisfied with Jones in 2022.

“I think he has made really good decisions,” Daboll said. “There are always plays that we could be better at, but his decision-making process and where he has gone with the football, he has made the right decision I’d say a lot.”