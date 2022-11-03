Giants Predicted to Land ‘Walking Mismatch’ 6-Foot-4 Receiver

The New York Giants could beef up their roster with an intriguing playmaker.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, the Giants are a fit to land TCU’s Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL draft. Edwards projects New York to select Johnston with the 17th overall pick with the assumption the team will have a worse win percentage than their current 6-2 record suggests.

As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

There was a chance the Giants could dive into the wide receiver market before the trade deadline, but no deal was made.

Edwards sees Johnston being a more-than-capable outside threat for head coach Brian Daboll.

“New York’s wide receiver issues have been well-documented,” Edwards wrote. “It seems as though Wan’Dale Robinson is the only player with any level of assurance being on the roster next season. Johnston gives the Giants size at the position. Over the past four games, he has recorded 30 receptions for 536 yards and four touchdowns for the undefeated Horned Frogs.”

Who is Quentin Johnston?

At 6-foot-four and 210 pounds, Johnston has elite size combined with speed that can make him a threat anywhere on the field.

Over Johnston’s last three seasons, he’s posted 97 receptions for 1,771 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Fast forward to 2022 and he’s taken his game to a new level. In the last four games, he’s recorded 30 receptions for 536 receiving yards and four touchdowns during that span.

NFL draft analyst Luca Sartirana calls Johnston a “walking mismatch.”

TCU WR Quentin Johnston is a walking mismatch, especially in the slot. Then with the ball in his hands, he's such a dangerous receiver. He's the best deep threat in the 2023 draft class. pic.twitter.com/gKs04znN6Y — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) October 29, 2022

The Athletic’s NFL draft analyst Diante Lee wrote on November 3 that he believes Johnston can be “the best receiver in this class.”

As a straight-line runner, Johnston’s game speed suggests he’ll test out in the low-to-mid 4.4s in the 40-yard dash. He also has the leaping ability to weaponize his height against defensive backs who try to body him up, his catch radius is adequate to produce in contested-catch situations at the next level, and he can decelerate and change directions in ways we’ve come to expect 5-foot-10 slot types to move. “Those kinds of plays are invaluable, and his knack for producing them is a major reason why I’m considering Johnston as potentially the best receiver in this class.

The addition to the Giants could lead to Daboll and his staff opening the playbook even more and potentially helping whoever is at the quarterback position in 2023.

Current State of Giants WR Position

The 2022 Giants have overcome many obstacles to become a 6-2 squad. The lack of returns on investment in their wide-receiving core is one of them.

Kenny Golladay, who signed a four-year $71 million contract with the Giants in 2021, has caught just two passes and hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a knee injury. The team traded former first-round pick Kadarius Toney last week for a pair of draft picks. Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3. First-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson missed four games before returning in Week 6.

Pro Football Focus ranks the Giants 29th in team receiving grade thus far. With their limited room in cap space, Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t add receivers by the November 1 trade deadline.

Once the deadline passed, Giants general manager Joe Schoen addressed the media and explained why no deals were made.

“We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” Schoen told reporters Tuesday.

Instead, on November 2, the Giants signed Isaiah Hodgins, who has familiarity with Daboll and Schoen. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Higgins was a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, when Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were with the team.

At Oregon State, Hodgins played in 34 games with 27 starts, his 176 receptions ranking sixth in program history. He also had 20 touchdowns, which is tied for second all-time there.

The Giants will likely look at the wide receiver position in the 2023 draft as well as free agency. They will have 11 picks next season and their cap situation will be much healthier.

In the meantime, the new addition Hodgins will join Slayton, Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills, Richie James and the injured Golladay in the team’s wide receiver unit.