Geno Smith Sends Strong Message to Former Giants Members

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants, 27-13 in Week 8 and you could make the case it was a revenge game for the quarterback.

Smith infamously started one game for the Giants late in 2017, which ended the 210-game streak of Eli Manning. The Giants would then insert Manning as their starter for the following week.

After the October 30 win, Smith was asked if he felt any sense of revenge for beating the Giants. He answered “not at all” and instead gave respect to Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese as both were the Giants’ head coach and general manager at the time, respectively.

“I’m happy to be here in Seattle,” Smith said, via Talkin’ Giants. “I spent one year with the Giants. That year to me was like a blur and my life has moved on from them. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me, this game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. They believed in me. So as far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. It feels like home. And so I’m just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be.”

“This game was for Ben McAdoo & Jerry Reese” -Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/zUsLlbXubZ — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 31, 2022

Smith completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He’s thrown for 13 touchdown passes (to three interceptions) this season and has tied his career high from 2014, which dates back to his days with the New York Jets — the team who drafted him with a second-round pick in 2013.

At first, Smith was even considered the favorite to beat out Drew Lock in Seattle’s quarterback competition after the Russell Wilson trade.

Now, the West Virginia product is now the full-time starter of a first-place Seahawks team.

Going Back to Smith’s Time With Giants

Smith has been more than a viable starter with Seattle, but his play wasn’t stellar with the Giants. When the Giants spot started him in 2017, he was sacked three times, lost two fumbles and posted a 40.6 QB Rating in the team’s 24-17 loss to the then-Oakland Raiders.

The Giants were 2-10 following the loss. New York also started Smith over Davis Webb, who was a rookie third-round pick at the time.

New York fired McAdoo and Reese after the Week 13 loss and Manning returned as the starter.

It is somewhat telling that Smith only showed gratitude toward McAdoo and Reese as both had a hand in Smith starting in Manning’s place.

Giants Get Back Key Lineman

The Giants activated offensive lineman Nick Gates from the Physically Unable to Perform List to the 53-man roster on October 26 and was given snaps in Week 8.

Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy last season when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game. His tibia was in three pieces and his fibula was also broken. He would need seven surgeries and there was a point where the veteran lineman even feared losing the leg.

Fortunately, the doctors were able to save Gates’ leg and the 2018 undrafted free agent would be strong during his rehab process. Fast forward to Sunday, he would play in an NFL game again.

Gates played in five snaps in their loss to the Seahawks, including one where he made a key block to help running back Saquon Barkley score a rushing touchdown.

Saquon Barkley touchdown off of the Nick Gates block!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jk15fjqImH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 30, 2022

“He’s the Comeback Player of the Year in my eyes,” Barkley said on Gates’ return to action.

Gates told reporters that he felt emotional during the National Anthem, but that he was fully locked in once the game started.

“It definitely feels good. Good fun to get back out there with the team and be out there with the guys,” Gates said after the game. “It sucks we lost, but it was a little moral victory for me.”