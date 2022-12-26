Giants in Position to Sign $9 Million Steelers Breakout Star

Despite holding an 8-6-1 record in 2022, the New York Giants cornerback group has been a revolving door. Adoree’ Jackson, the team’s best corner, has been out for the last five games since suffering a sprained MCL while returning a punt in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions. Aaron Robinson, the No. 2 corner entering training camp, suffered both a partially torn ACL and a partially torn MCL in Week 4, which ended his season.

As the Giants enter the 2023 offseason, New York will have close to $60 million in cap space, per Spotrac, and could boost their defensive backs room. With uncertainty at the cornerback position, the Giants have the chance to sign Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

In 2023, Sutton will be 28 in the offseason and is set to be a free agent. He played a vital role in the Steelers’ 13-10 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve. In the final minute, he intercepted a pass from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with 29 seconds left. After the pick, the Steelers picked up a game-sealing first down on their next two running plays.

Cam Sutton called game 🗣 📺 #PITvsBAL 1/1 at 1 PM ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/nOjJ7Ei3qb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2022

Sutton Has Been Bright Spot for Steelers Group

Entering Week 16, the Steelers were ranked 24th in passing yards allowed. The team had given up big plays consistently throughout the season, but Sutton has been the shining star of their secondary, alongside safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Sutton’s interception against Las Vegas was his third of the season, which is a new career high. The 28-year-old also has a career-best 14 pass defenses along with 38 total tackles.

Pro Football Focus has Sutton as Pittsburgh’s best-graded cornerback in 2022 with a 69.0 grade. The 27-year-old has particularly excelled in coverage (68.2) and run defense (69.4) this season, according to PFF. These numbers have come as 2022 is only his second season as a full-time starter on the outside.

Sutton signed a 2-year, $9 million contract with the Steelers in 2021 with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

As Spotrac projects, Sutton’s 2023 market value is just $7.6 million per season, which would rank 30th among all cornerbacks. The price wouldn’t be enormous for a player that should be in the middle of his prime.

Why Cameron Sutton Can Fit With Giants

The Giants have been ravaged by injuries in their secondary which has led to the team handing out snaps to Fabian Moreau, rookie Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud. Flott had the first interception of his career in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He’s posted a productive 67.1 PFF defensive grade and has shown promising traits.

But Flott has the chance of playing at the slot position full-time in the future. The outside cornerback position has question marks when it comes to the starters and depth.

That’s where Sutton could step in and work alongside Jackson. Sutton would bring veteran experience and has 29 starts in the last two seasons. In those starts, he has five interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has his group of pass-rushers, from Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari to Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

Adding a cornerback like Sutton would help the Giants’ pass rush in an enormous way and give them more time to pressure the opposing quarterback.