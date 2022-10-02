Giants Lose 3 Players to Injury in Matter of Minutes Against Bears

The New York Giants suffered three injuries within a matter of minutes in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

First, starting right guard Mark Glowinski left the game due to an ankle injury and the team announced he’s questionable to return.

Then, two players were hurt in the same play. Cornerback Aaron Robinson was down after being hit by a Bears offensive lineman. Safety Julian Love was also hurt and sent to the medical tent.

The Giants announced that Robinson has been ruled out with a leg injury and Love is being evaluated for a concussion.

We will keep you updated on each injury as well as the statuses of Glowinski and Love.

Glowinski returned at the end of the second quarter and resumed his right guard duties.

Another Setback for Robinson

Robinson returned in Week 4 after missing the past two games due to recovering from his appendix being removed. The 2021 third-round pick started in the season opener at the Tennessee Titans.

The 23-year-old appeared in just nine games during his rookie season, but he also posted two starts. A foot injury took him out for the first half of the season.

As the season progressed, Robinson improved in all areas. He ended the year with 26 total tackles, three defended passes, and one quarterback hit.

Still, there was concern about the 2021 third-round pick Robinson taking the No. 2 spot after the departure of James Bradberry this past off-season. Bradberry ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving a major hole alongside Jackson.

In the 2022 preseason, Robinson often showed vulnerability during training camp and in the preseason when opposing quarterbacks targeted him. Robinson did show promise in Week 1, recording five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense. He earned a respectable 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

With Robinson ruled out for Week 4, there’s now even more uncertainty for the second-year defender.