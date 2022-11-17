Two New Giants Starters ‘in Jeopardy’ of Missing Week 11

The New York Giants could have two key starters out in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) and left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) did not practice on Thursday, putting their game statuses ‘in jeopardy’ for Week 11.

Raanan did report that Kayvon Thibodeaux was back at practice after dealing with an illness that led to him not participating in practice on Wednesday.

Ezeudu, a rookie third-round pick, had been filling in for the injured Ben Bredeson. Robinson missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that Robinson’s hamstring tightened up on him during Wednesday’s workout.

Robinson & Ezeudu Potential Replacements

Robinson’s injury comes at the worst time. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could also be in danger of missing Sunday’s contest.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes Richie James, who has fully recovered from a concussion he suffered in Week 8, is the next man up and will work in the slot, where Robinson plays has lined up consistently.

Duggan mentions that James might not be a fan favorite after losing two fumbles in Week 8 at Seattle, leading to 10 points for the Seahawks.