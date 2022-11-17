Two New Giants Starters ‘in Jeopardy’ of Missing Week 11

The New York Giants could have two key starters out in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) and left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) did not practice on Thursday, putting their game statuses ‘in jeopardy’ for Week 11.
Raanan did report that Kayvon Thibodeaux was back at practice after dealing with an illness that led to him not participating in practice on Wednesday.
Ezeudu, a rookie third-round pick, had been filling in for the injured Ben Bredeson. Robinson missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that Robinson’s hamstring tightened up on him during Wednesday’s workout.
Robinson & Ezeudu Potential Replacements
Robinson’s injury comes at the worst time. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could also be in danger of missing Sunday’s contest.
The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes Richie James, who has fully recovered from a concussion he suffered in Week 8, is the next man up and will work in the slot, where Robinson plays has lined up consistently.
Duggan mentions that James might not be a fan favorite after losing two fumbles in Week 8 at Seattle, leading to 10 points for the Seahawks.
With Golladay trending downward for Sunday, Duggan believes it’s likely that Isaiah Hodgins will start on the outside, opposite wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Hodgins made the most of his opportunity in Week 10, catching two passes for 41 yards against the Houston Texans, second on the team behind only Slayton.
As for the potential loss of Ezeudu on Sunday, Raanan believes “there is a strong chance” that the Giants activate offensive lineman Shane Lemieux off the Injured Reserve.
That potential move would lead to Lemieux making his season debut and getting the start.
Another starting left guard option is Nick Gates, who has returned from last season’s fracture leg injury and has played 18 snaps as a jumbo tight end over the last two games.
However, Lemieux entered training camp as the projected starting left guard. He would then suffer a foot injury during training camp that landed him on IR ahead of Week 1.
While Lemieux is still on injured reserve, he was designated to return from practice on November 7. New York will have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday to make a decision on whether to add Gates to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.
Update on Evan Neal & Daniel Bellinger
The No. 7 overall pick Neal has missed the past two games, after he got hurt with a knee injury in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On Thursday, Daboll told reporters that Neal “moved around a little bit” during Wednesday’s practice, but “probably still has a little bit to go. Daboll said, “I don’t think so” when he was asked whether Neal could play Sunday.
Bellinger didn’t practice Wednesday. Daboll said Bellinger wouldn’t practice Thursday, making it unlikely he plays against the Detroit Lions.
The rookie tight end suffered an eye injury in Week 7, the same week that Neal went down.