Giants Insider Drops Bombshell Update on Odell Beckham Jr.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham has made his visits to the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills and will make the trip to see the Dallas Cowboys on December 5. But one NFL insider believes that Beckham already knows where he wants to sign.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said that in talking to people, he believes Beckham “wants to be a Giant” due to the “lure” of making the familiar territory of the New York City area a home for his family. Raanan pointed to Beckham having “unfinished business” and that he wants to win in a big market.

Raanan added that it will be a matter of whether the Giants want to give Beckham the type of money he wants. The 30-year-old Beckham suffered his second torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two things I think on OBJ situation from talking to people and observing: 1. Odell wants to be a Giant. The lure of coming to NY, making it a home for his family and winning in this city is enticing. There’s unfinished biz. It’s matter of if Giants want to pay him $$$ he wants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2022

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that people close to the situation said Beckham has been completely cleared to return.

Regardless, the Giants visited with Beckham for two days, which involved a medical check and dinner with some players and coaches, according to Raanan.

Teams Want Beckham From 2021 Season

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports noted that an anonymous league executive called the Giants “the longest of longshots” due to doubts that they will want to make a big financial commitment. That level of commitment is projected by Vacchiano to be “$20 million per year” during the length of a “multi-year contract.”

There is still interest in Beckham from the Giants’ point of view as Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team had a “good visit” with Beckham this week.

Beckham spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Giants after they selected him as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first three seasons. Beckham also finished with at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of those seasons, but injuries hurt him over the next two years, and he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Teams, including the Giants, are interested in Beckham’s abilities that helped spark a playoff run last season. After signing with the Rams, he recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. Then in the playoffs, he posted 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Still, Raanan believes that Beckham’s next deal is “more about next year than this year” as he’s coming back from a serious torn ACL injury.

2. The OBJ deal is more about next year than this year. Even Saquon Barkley has said it repeatedly, people need to be realistic. He’s coming back from serious knee injury. No training camp, no practice yet. It’s already December. Will take time to get in football shape. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2022

Former Giants Teammates Embrace Beckham

Beckham previously visited the Giants in October to see Shepard after he tore his ACL in September but didn’t meet with the Giants’ upper management at the time.

Now, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Shepard told reporters that Beckham will come visit him at his home in the near future.

Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard remain extremely close friends with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who visits #Giants this week. Both said they spoke with OBJ as recently as yesterday. Shepard said Beckham told him he’ll be coming over to his house one of the next few days. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 30, 2022

The 30-year-old Beckham is good friends with Shepard and running back Saquon Barkley. When asked on Wednesday about Beckham, Shepard said he didn’t need to do much recruiting.

“He knows we want him here,” Shepard told reporters. “He knows our relationship. He knows his relationship with (Saquon) (Barkley) and other people in this building. There is not much you need to say. … He’s got to do what is best for him.”

Speaking of Barkley, he told reporters that having Beckham as a Giants would do wonders for the organization.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that having Odell in the locker room would help this team,” Barkley said on December 2, via SNY Giants.

"I would be lying if I didn't say that having Odell in the locker room would help this team." – Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/P7Ansrgamw — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2022

The Giants have lost three of their last four games and hope to end their two-game losing streak as they face the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in Week 13 on Sunday.