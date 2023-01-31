Giants Urged to Reunite With Former Captain

The New York Giants dealt with injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season, but they will still want to improve as they ranked 31st in yards per rush allowed and 25th in total yards allowed.

SB Nation’s Nick Falato pitched the idea of the Giants reuniting with safety Jabrill Peppers in 2023 free agency. The 27-year-old Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants after an offseason trade in 2019 that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

“I don’t know if [Joe] Schoen or the Giants’ coaching staff would be open to bringing Peppers back, but finding more defensive backs who can fit the run is necessary for the Giants’ current defense,” Falato wrote on January 31. “His injury history is concerning, but the contract would be cheap, and there’s still some upside with the former Heisman Trophy finalist.”

Reviewing Peppers’ Time in New York

When the Giants brought in Peppers, they were expecting the former first-round pick to be on the field game in and game out. He only missed two games in his first two seasons as a starter with the Browns.

However, injuries derailed Peppers’ time in New York. He dealt with a fractured tailbone that ended his 2019 season in Week 12. While he only missed one game and played a career-high 912 defensive snaps in 2020, Peppers suffered a torn right ACL in Week 7 of the 2021 season, which ended his year.

When healthy, Peppers helped the Giants in the rush-defense department as he only missed four tackles in the last two seasons. His best season came in 2020 when he posted 91 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. The safety also had 11 passes defended for the Giants.

Peppers was also the team captain in the Giants’ locker room from 2019 through 2021.

How Jabrill Peppers Could Fit With Giants in 2023

The New England Patriots signed Peppers to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million in 2022. He played as a depth safety and core special teamer. His 35% snap rate in games he appeared in was the lowest of his career by a big margin.

Yet, Peppers’ 84.6 run defense grade on Pro Football Focus was the seventh-highest among 82 qualified safeties. PFF also credited Peppers with just two missed tackles all season. His physicality against the run and ability to not miss tackles can be intriguing to teams once he hits free agency, and the Giants can be the right fit.

Falato believes that Peppers’ versatality could peak Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s interests.

“Peppers’ ability to fit the run aggressively allowed the Patriots to go into lighter personnel with an effective run asset as the apex/overhang defender,” Falato wrote. “This is one reason why Peppers could be enticing for the Giants. Wink Martindale’s system is predicated on versatile defensive personnel that relies on speed at the second level.”

The Giants will have three safeties from their 2022 team that will reach the free agent market in the offseason — Julian Love, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson. Spotrac projects Love to earn a $7.9 million annual salary over a five-year contract.

Instead of signing a pricey free agent safety, Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be inclined to retain Love, who allowed a career-low 68 percent completion percentage in 2022, per PFR, as well as checking out the market for the rotational and cheap option in Peppers.