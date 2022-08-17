Giants Urged to Sign 6-Foot-7 ‘Unicorn’ Ex-LSU Playmaker

The New York Giants made their last round of cuts to get to 85 players by the Tuesday deadline, cutting defensive back Gavin Heslop, rookie tight end Jeremiah Hall while wide receiver Austin Proehl was also waived with an injury designation.

Cutting Hall was a surprise to multiple Giants beat writers, including Art Stapleton of The Record and Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He played two snaps with starting quarterback Daniel Jones and the first-team offense last Thursday.

Hall was even targeted once in the passing game but did not post a reception in the 23-21 win over the Patriots. He has H-back/fullback flexibility while also being a tight end. Those aspects are hard to come by.

Yet, there’s a player available that was recently cut who could offer the same capabilities.

Analyst Pegs Giants as Fit for TE

Sports Illustrated’s Brandon Olsen came up with three additions that the Giants could make to add much-needed talent to their roster.

One of them is tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who was cut by the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 16.

Pettigrew played college football at LSU before making the transfer to McNeese State for his final two seasons. He was able to block, line up in the backfield and play as a slot receiver.

Olsen is a believer in the 2022 undrafted free agent’s talents.

Pettigrew is a phenomenal athlete, registering a 4.67 40-yard dash time and 36 ½” vertical at just under 6-foot-7 and 244 pounds, he’s a unicorn. He might be too light to line up in-line consistently, though an H-back role could be the perfect role for Pettigrew. Pettigrew was used sparingly as a receiver. Still, he was able to make contested catches and pick up yards after the catch, making him an intriguing option in the red zone or in the flats.

According to Rivals, Pettigrew was named a top-10 transfer for the 2021 season. Once Pettigrew signed with the Rams after the 2022 draft, he was motivated to make an impact for their roster.

“My agent made me aware early in the seventh round that the Rams wanted me,” Pettigrew said. “I’ve been in contact with them (Rams) for the last three weeks so I knew they had a lot of interest. It’s exciting to sign with the defending Super Bowl champions but my focus is to continue to work hard and prove what I have to do to make the team.”

Pettigrew played for a total of just 12 snaps in the win over the Chargers according to Pro Football Focus.

New York could get back some depth for their tight end group, which would be much-needed.