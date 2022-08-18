Giants Urged to Land Former Packers 2nd-Round Pick

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is on the hunt for improving the roster over the next few weeks before the regular season begins.

“We’re gonna be open for business,” Schoen told Sirius XM NFL Radio co-hosts Bob Papa and Shaun O’Hara, via SB Nation. “There are some positions we need to upgrade, whether it’s the waiver wire, you can trade (a) player for player. We’re going to explore all of those options over the next three or four weeks.”

“Actually into the season, we’ll continue to do that because you can get guys off practice squads, as well.”

Schoen recently claimed cornerback Olaijah Griffin off of waiver as he was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 14. The Giants have also signed offensive lineman Eric Smith, veteran offensive tackle Will Holden and claimed safety Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns during training camp.

NFL teams reached the current 85-player capacity on Tuesday. The Giants cut ties with tight end Jeremiah Hall, guard Josh Rivas, defensive back Gavin Heslop, DB Jarrod Wilson, DB Michael Jacquet, and wide receiver Austin Proehl.

Players are now available after being cut by NFL teams.

Now, the Giants have a chance to add more talent to their roster.

Former Second Round Pick Available

SB Nation’s Nick Falato put together a list of six players who were recently cut by NFL teams that could be worth a gamble for the Giants.

One of his suggested players that stood out is offensive lineman Jason Spriggs, a former 2016 second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. Spriggs was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts and Falato believes he could be worthwhile for New York.

“Spriggs hasn’t come close to living up to his second-round draft selection, and it’s possible he never will,” Falato wrote. “However, after Matt Gono’s retirement, the Giants need players to compete for depth spots at tackle. New York’s discussed the importance of using quickness on the offensive line to dictate terms to the defense. Spriggs is a good athlete, so maybe the Giants can find some use for him.”

The Indiana product came into the league as a right tackle but has played other positions along the offensive line throughout his career. Spriggs made 9 starts with the Packers, 5 of which came at right tackle during the 2017 season. He has started 1 game over the last two years.

Spriggs was released by the Packers in 2018. He didn’t play with any NFL team in 2019 but signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He’s played 59 career games, starting 10 of them. The 28-year-old made one start last season for the Falcons.

The Colts signed Spriggs to a one-year contract on June 10. He was reportedly practicing at right guard with the second-team offense.

Offensive Line Needs Depth

The possible need for offensive line depth is now greater after Giants reserve lineman Ben Bredeson left practice on Thursday with an apparent elbow injury.

New York has already been crushed with injuries to their offensive line. Matt Gono retired due to a neck injury, starting left guard Shane Lemieux left the first preseason game with a toe injury and starting center Jon Feliciano left practice on Sunday with an apparent arm injury. The good news is that Feliciano was spotted doing walk-throughs during Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the rest of the linemen hurt.

G Joshua Ezeudu (unknown) G Jamil Douglas (ankle) OT Matt Peart (ACL/PUP)



Luckily for the Giants, offensive line starters Andrew Thomas, Mark Glowinski and first-round rookie Evan Neal have been healthy.

Yet, the injuries keep piling on for the Giants and could cause Schoen to make more additions before the regular season opener against the Tennesee Titans.