Giants Showing Trade ‘Interest’ in Former First Round WR: Report

If someone told you before the season that the New York Giants would trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney before the November 1 trade deadline, you would’ve thought the team bottomed out and was in pure sell mode.

The Giants traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and sixth-round pick on Thursday. Yet, the Giants made the move when they are 6-1 and have exceeded expectations in almost every position group — except the receiver room. Toney hasn’t played since Week 2 and didn’t produce in the limited time when he was on the field.

No Giant receiver has eclipsed 200 yards yet and the Giants have continued to win games. Could you imagine if the team provided Daniel Jones with an additional weapon before the deadline?

According to Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants have a “particular interest” in Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Vacchiano also mentioned the fact that Jeudy’s a “known commodity” to the Giants since head coach Brian Daboll was the receiver’s offensive coordinator back in their days at Alabama in 2017.

Heavy NFL reporter Matt Lombardo believes Jeudy wearing the blue and white would be a match made in heaven.

“The former first-round pick in the 2020 draft could benefit from a change of scenery,” Lombardo wrote on October 28. “Just as the Giants desperately could benefit from Jeudy’s field-stretching ability.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on October 26 that Jeudy is viewed as available in league circles and the struggling 3-5 Broncos are a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 away from making the trade chatter only louder.

Reviewing Jeudy’s History

The former 15th overall pick was viewed as one of the top receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft and has considerable upside despite the slow start to his career. Despite dropping 10 passes in his rookie season, Jeudy averaged 16.5 yards per catch.

Jeudy’s yet to emerge as an elite receiver, but he’s dealt with Denver’s issues behind center. There hasn’t been consistency in Denver in terms of the quarterback position and new addition Russell Wilson has yet to change the narrative.

Jeudy has also been hindered by injury. The Alabama product suffered a high ankle sprain in 2021, which caused him to miss six games.

While Jeudy’s yet to show his full potential, he’s posted 16.1 yards per reception this season.

The third-year receiver is still just 23 years old and will have suitors if the Broncos announce that he’s available before the trade deadline.

Jerry Jeudy to NY Realistic?

If Jeudy were to be available, the Broncos could ask for a second-round pick, considering the Giants acquired a less-reliable Toney for a third-round choice. It’s worth noting the Broncos don’t have a first- or second-round pick in 2023.

The question is if Giants general manager Joe Schoen is willing to part with draft capital. Jeudy’s price might be too steep for the Giants, who want to build through the draft.

In regards to the Giants’ cap situation, prior to the Toney trade, the NFLPA public cap report projected New York to have $2,920,483 of cap space left. According to OverTheCap, trading Toney frees up $1.2 million in cap space. That means the Giants will have close to $4.2 million in cap space by the NFL trade deadline.

Receivers like Jeudy come with much less of a financial burden since he’s still on a rookie deal. But Jeudy could be worth a premium draft pick that the Giants might not be willing to trade — if Jeudy is even actually available at all.

The good news for the Giants is that they’re projected to have more than $60 million cleared for the offseason, per OverTheCap. They will still have to make a decision on possible contracts or franchise tags for quarterback Daniel Jones or running back Saquon Barkley, but the point is they have some room to make a move for the future.