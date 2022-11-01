Giants Continue to Show Interest in Dynamic $15M WR Playmaker: Report

The New York Giants have been linked to Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as the Tuesday 4 p.m. ET trade deadline is approaching. Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported on October 26 that the Giants have a “particular interest” in Jeudy.

Jeudy continues to be a Giants target, per Vacchiano on October 31. On the same day, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added (via Twitter) that the Giants are interested in Jeudy, but the Broncos’ asking price is steep.

The Giants aren’t expected to part with high draft picks for a wideout, Raanan adds.

The Giants do have interest in Jerry Jeudy. But the price would have to be right and last I checked the Broncos wanted a lot for him. Giants aren’t in position to give up high picks. https://t.co/31zAeRhsiZ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 31, 2022

Vacchiano mentioned in his October 26 report the fact that Jeudy's a "known commodity" to the Giants since head coach Brian Daboll was the receiver's offensive coordinator back in their days at Alabama in 2017. Darius Slayton, who was once an offseason trade candidate, is the Giants' leading receiver. The Giants have a need at the wideout position ahead of Tuesday's deadline. It remains to be seen if the Giants add a wide receiver, especially after trading Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Jeudy's History Entering the league with the Broncos as a 15th overall pick in 2020, Jeudy had a slow start to his career. He dropped 10 passes in his rookie season. Jeudy has also been hindered by injury. The Alabama product suffered a high ankle sprain in 2021, which caused him to miss six games.

Jeudy’s yet to emerge as an elite receiver, but he’s dealt with Denver’s issues behind center. There hasn’t been consistency in Denver in terms of the quarterback position and new addition Russell Wilson has yet to change the narrative. While Jeudy’s yet to show his full potential, he’s posted 16.1 yards per reception this season. He’s also averaged 17 yards or better per catch in two of his three NFL seasons.

In 2022, Jeudy has seven catches of 20-plus yards, including a season-long 67-yard grab.

The Broncos even used Jeudy on a gadget play on a touchdown play to help the team defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in Week 8.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on October 26 that Jeudy is viewed as available in league circles.

The former first-round pick is signed through 2023 and able to be kept through 2024 on his rookie deal.

Potential Price for Jeudy?

Raanan reported on October 31 that the Broncos “wanted a lot” for Jeudy.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright was asked about Jeudy’s cost, and Allbright believes it’ll take a second-round and fifth-round draft pick for the wideout.

A 2 and 5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 1, 2022

Receivers like Jeudy come with much less of a financial burden since he’s still on a rookie deal.

The question is if Giants general manager Joe Schoen is willing to part with draft capital. Jeudy’s price might be too big for the Giant for a first-year general manager who wants to build through the draft.

The good news for the Giants is that they’re projected to have more than $60 million cleared for the offseason, per OverTheCap. They will still have to make a decision on possible contracts or franchise tags for quarterback Daniel Jones or running back Saquon Barkley, but the point is they have some room to make a move for the future.

New York has Slayton and second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson as their top receiving assets, but Marcus Johnson played 86% of the Giants’ offensive snaps Sunday in Seattle.

If the Giants don’t add a wide receiver, they’ll hope for Kenny Golladay to return from his MCL sprain which has sidelined him since Week 4.