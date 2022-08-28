Giants Lose Rookie Starter, Veteran Defender to Injuries vs. Jets

The New York Giants chose to rest most of their starters against the New York Jets in the Sunday preseason finale. It made sense due to the number of injury concerns on the Giants roster.

However, the Giants could not escape the injury bug. In the first quarter, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a pass to Daniel Bellinger but suffered a crushing hit by Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

That was a HUGE hit on Tyrod Taylor by Clemens — Tyrod is down, that’s gotta hurt #NYG pic.twitter.com/alFZAIENO0 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 28, 2022

After being tended to by medical staff, Taylor slowly jogged off the field. Taylor eventually ended up being carted off the field. The Giants ruled him questionable to return with a back injury.

Taylor is questionable to return with a back injury https://t.co/mGEWehgIKQ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 28, 2022

In the second quarter, Jalyn Holmes was carted into the locker room and was being evaluated for a concussion. He was competing for a roster spot and had a tackle and near-sack.

INJURY UPDATE: DL Jalyn Holmes is being evaluated for a concussion. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 28, 2022

Last, but certainly not least, the Giants announced in the late second quarter that Bellinger was being evaluated for a concussion. The projected starter had three catches for 37 yards before suffering the injury.

INJURY UPDATE: TE Daniel Bellinger is being evaluated for a concussion. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 28, 2022

All three injured players have been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Giants suffered three injuries in the first half, and there’s still plenty of football left in the preseason finale.

We will keep you updated on the injuries here.

Enormous Question Mark at Tight End

It was already an understatement before Bellinger’s injury that the Giants needed reinforcements at the tight end position. Before signing Tanner Hudson on Aug. 25, the Giants had Bellinger and Austin Allen as the only active tight ends on the roster. The career reception total of the Giants tight end room is eight.

With uncertainty surrounding Bellinger, the Giants will have decisions to make. Rosters make the transition from 80 to 53 players on Aug. 30. It’s likely the Giants will look for tight end support from teams who release talent at the position.

There are still tight-end free agents available such as Eric Ebron, Blake Jarwin and Jared Cook. While tight end experience would be helpful, it’s almost September and there are likely red flags with the respective players who have yet to sign.

But beggars can’t be choosers. If Bellinger’s injury is serious, the Giants would be suitors for any tight end available they see fit.