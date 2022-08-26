Giants Could Poach Jets Standout Playmaker, Says Insider

It’s an understatement that the New York Giants need reinforcements at the tight end position. Before signing Tanner Hudson on Aug. 25, the Giants had rookie Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen as the only active tight ends on the roster.

After signing Hudson, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted that the career reception total of the Giants tight end room is now eight.

There are still tight-end free agents available such as Eric Ebron, Blake Jarwin and Jared Cook. While tight end experience would be helpful, it’s almost September and there are likely red flags with the respective players who have yet to sign.

In the meantime, the Giants participated Thursday in a joint practice with the New York Jets in preparation for their annual preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Rosters make the transition from 80 to 53 players on Aug. 30. The Giants could look to their cross-town rival for tight end support.

Jets Prospect Making Impact

Gang Green can finally say they have depth at the tight end position. The Jets signed CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in the offseason and drafted Rutgers product Jeremy Ruckert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the Jets for The Athletic, said he “would imagine the Giants have their eye today on” all of the Jets tight ends who could be on the roster bubble.

He named Trevon Wesco, Lawrence Cager and Kenny Yeboah as the Jets tight ends on the bubble.

I would imagine the Giants have their eye today on the Jets tight ends on the bubble: Trevon Wesco, Lawrence Cager, Kenny Yeboah. https://t.co/Nvuubu5xKs — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 25, 2022

We’ll circle our attention to Cager, who’s put his pass-catching abilities on display in the preseason. He caught three of four targets for 65 yards in the Jets’ 24-16 preseason over the Falcons on Monday.

One of his catches included a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Chris Streveler finds Lawrence Cager for the Jets touchdown on a 34-yard catch and run! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/F5xM2509Xf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 23, 2022

Cager also had the most receiving yards (40) in the Jets’ first preseason game.

The Georgia product entered the league as a wide receiver. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and is in his second stint with the team.

The 25-year-old only has two receptions for 35 yards in his career. During the offseason, Cager converted to tight end after continually failing to make the roster as a wideout. He packed on weight and is listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds.

Not only are Cager’s catching abilities shown, but Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report recently highlighted his physical prowess in blocking against the Eagles:

“The Lawrence Cager move to tight end is off to a good start. His catch and run athleticism isn’t surprising, but he showed no hesitation blocking last night either.”

The Lawrence Cager move to TE is off to a good start – his catch and run athleticism isn't surprising, but he showed no hesitation blocking last night either I can't remember the last time the Jets had tough decisions to make for cuts at this position pic.twitter.com/c4WVek4no9 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 13, 2022

Rosenblatt wrote on Aug. 25 that Cager is making the team’s decision tough at tight end. He also noted that Nick Fawden or Wesco make the team for the fullback/H-back role.

If Wesco makes the 53-man roster, it’s likely that Cager springs free for a tight-end needy team — like the Giants.

Another Jets TE to Watch

There’s a chance that Cager is kept onto the 53-man roster. If that’s the case, Kenny Yeboah is another Jets tight end to watch for.

Yeboah entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the Jets before the season and caught two receptions for 36 yards in 54 offensive snaps. The Ole Miss product did earn an 86.7 grade for his special teams work on kick and punt returns, as well as kick and punt coverage, and field goal attempts.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Yeboah is a physical specimen. It looked like Yeboah was getting an opportunity in year two but was burned by the additions of Uzomah, Conklin, Ruckert and now Cager.

In college, Yeboah caught 27 passes for 524 yards in his graduate transfer season in 2020, averaging 19.4 yards per reception.

He even caught a touchdown in his three-catch, 67-yard effort during the Senior Bowl.

Grad Transfer Kenny Yeboah had 3 catches for 67 yards on this drive including this TD. 44-29 UF. @TheRebelWalk #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/N7lpUl1lIP — T.J. (@TJOxley1) September 26, 2020

It’s not promising that Yeboah makes the Jets’ 53-man roster.

The 23-year-old is a diamond in the rough and the Giants would be a fit for his services.