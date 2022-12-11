Giants Defender Sends Explicit Message After Beatdown From Eagles

The New York Giants were utterly embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 11 by a score of 48-22. Big Blue is now 1-4-1 in their last six games after a promising 6-1 start to the season.

Philadelphia clinched a playoff birth following their dominating win. Meanwhile, the Giants (7-5-1) still have a playoff opportunity as they face arguably the biggest game of the season on Sunday Night Football when they face the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) in Week 15.

After the loss, Giants’ 28-year-old starting defensive end Jihad Ward didn’t hold back on what the team needs to do next week.

“We got to win this f****** game,” Ward said, via NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

“This is a must-win. We have to do what we got to do,” Ward continued, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Heard pretty much everyone in the locker room call next week vs. Washington a “big game.” It’s clear Giants (7-5-1) know what is at stake. Jihad Ward: “We got to win this f***in game. … This is a must-win. We have to do what we got to do.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

The Commanders hold the tiebreaker over the Giants, which can be subject to change next week. If the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) lose to the Carolina Panthers, the Giants will remain in the playoff picture. If they lose, the Giants fall to eighth place and out of the playoff mix.

Saquon Barkley Discusses Injury

The Giants elected to start running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday after he was deemed a “50-50” chance to play ahead of the Eagles game due to a neck injury, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

However, Barkley didn’t have his usual workload as he tallied 28 rushing yards on nine carries and 20 receiving yards. His day would be cut short early as he didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

When talking with reporters Friday, Barkley acknowledged that his injury caused him to be on the sidelines more often than not.

“Obviously I would have loved to have played a lot more,” Barkley said. “The reason why I didn’t play as much was not because of my neck. The Eagles played great. We got our a** whooped. & we just got to do better as a team. It starts with the leaders and it starts with myself.”

Barkley is hopeful that he will be given a bigger leash in a pivotal matchup in Week 15.

“I look forward to the next opportunity and I’m probably pretty sure I’ll have more of a bigger role for next game,” Barkley said.

Giants’ Defense Had No Answers

The Giants were no match against the Eagles offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

New York gave up 253 yards rushing as the Eagles were efficient in the red zone, converting three of their four red zone drives. Philadelphia scored touchdowns on its first three drives, which became a 21-point deficit in a blink of an eye for the Giants. Daboll would send reserves into the game in the fourth quarter, including bringing in backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for Daniel Jones.

Jalen Hurts complete 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and 2 touchdown passes. He also ran for 77 yards and a touchdown. He completed a pass to nine different players and had zero turnovers. It was the eighth game this season that Hurts didn’t turn the ball over.

Eagles fans controlled MetLife Stadium throughout the game, even having chants of “M-V-P” for Hurts.

The Giants haven’t seen the last of the Eagles as both will face off in the final week of the season in Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field.