Giants Pass Rusher Reveals NFL Gave Him Massive Fine in 2022

The NFL has numerous rules when it comes to what players should wear on gamedays and it appears one New York Giants defender was hit with a massive fine as a result of a uniform violation.

Giants outside linebacker Jihad Ward recently revealed in a Twitter exchange with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir that he was fined a total of $145,000 by the NFL in the 2022 season for wearing a hoodie.

Trust me dawg I got the answers to all ya problems 🤣. I got 145k this season 🤦🏾‍♂️ for my hoodie… https://t.co/fxJO9OH7oP — HADDY (@JIHADWARD17) February 6, 2023

It’s unclear if Ward’s claim is truthful as the fine wasn’t revealed publicly. Still, that doesn’t mean the fines didn’t occur.

Other than Ward’s fine claim, the Giants dealt with just two fines from the NFL during the season. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was hit with a $10,619 fine for fighting in Week 3 and center Jon Felicano was fined $10, 609 for a questionable taunting penalty in Week 13.

Recapping Jihad Ward’s Season

This season, Ward provided plenty of contributions to the Giants, who made the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2016.

The 28-year-old Ward showed to be a great plug-and-play piece as he played in all 17 games, with 11 starts, in his first season with the Giants. In 657 snaps, Ward posted 23 pressures, ten hits, three sacks, 43 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari dealt with numerous injuries and Ward filled in nicely, finishing third on the team in run stops with 20.

Ward signed a one-year deal with the Giants on March 16, 2022. He will be a free agent after the season and he might seek a little richer contract to stay in New York. He was given $2.5 million for one year when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and took a smaller deal to play with the Giants last season, receiving $1,187,500.

It would be wise for the Giants to keep Ward if the price tag is reasonable. The 2022 season marked the second straight year where Ward played a full 17 games. He had trouble staying on the field prior to the 2021 season and dealt with his fair share of injury setbacks.

While the Giants will likely keep Kayvon Thibodeaux and Ojulari as their lead edge-rushers, Ward demonstrated how productive of a depth piece he could be.

Kadarius Toney Speaks on Getting Traded to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs knew what they were getting when they acquired Kadarius Toney from the Giants in exchange for a third-round pick mid-season. The second-year receiver is shifty, but with that comes injury concerns. At the time of the trade, he only played in 10 games for the Giants in almost a year-and-a-half of NFL experience.

So in the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Toney suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out. The Chiefs would eventually win 23-20 in dramatic fashion and advance to the Super Bowl as they will face the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

As for the trade, Toney feels like the trade to Kansas City was out of his control.

“At the end of the day it wasn’t my decision,” Toney said of the trade, via USA Today’s Giants Wire. “I’m in a position where I’m just grateful to be here. God’s got a plan and I just stick to it, regardless. I don’t have any comments about [the trade], it is what it is. I don’t run the business side, I just play.”

There’s a chance the oft-injured Toney will play in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

At Radio Row on February 6, USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon shared a Toney injured update on Twitter: “Kadarius Toney told me he’s ‘definitely’ playing on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury in the AFC championship game.”