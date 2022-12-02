Giants Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl Quarterback

While the New York Giants are 7-4, there will continue to be a debate about the future of quarterback Daniel Jones.

The 25-year-old Jones is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. The Giants didn’t exercise the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option. With Jones under the helm at quarterback, Big Blue controls the No. 6 seed in the NFC and would make the playoffs if the season ended on December 2.

However, his 10 touchdowns and four interception stat line aren’t exactly eye-popping. The talk of Jones’ future has now increased as the Giants have lost three of their last four games.

If the Giants don’t retain Jones after the 2022 season, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon suggested the Giants as a landing spot for San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Daniel Jones has had some moments this season, but we’ve officially reached a point at which the Giants are contending despite Jones, who has a mere 88.1 passer rating during a 1-3 stretch for Big Blue,” Gagnon wrote. “Meanwhile, according to Spotrac, only two teams are slated to enter the offseason with more cap space than the G-Men.”

2022 Overview of Garoppolo

There was a real chance that Garoppolo wouldn’t have returned to the 49ers if he hadn’t needed off-season surgery. The veteran signal-caller was reportedly being shopped around since March, with the Washington Commanders coming close to pulling the trigger.

The 49ers and Garoppolo would eventually agree to a restructured deal that paid him $7 million for one season only.

During training camp, 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance was named the 49ers’ starting quarterback over Garoppolo for the 2022 season. But then Lance got hurt in Week 2. Now, 12 weeks into the NFL season, Garoppolo is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career for a 49ers team that has the best record in the NFC West, sitting at 7-4.

Garoppolo has thrown 16 touchdown passes to just 4 interceptions while throwing for 2,381 yards. So far, he has posted a 103.0 passer rating and is one of just four qualified quarterbacks with a 112-plus passer rating on third down.

With six games left to play, the two-time Super Bowl champion also has a chance to eclipse his 2021 touchdown total of 21.

It’s been helpful for Garoppolo that the 49ers are also loaded with offensive talent — from running back Christian McCaffery and tight end George Kittle to wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Still, the 31-year-old Garoppolo has shown that he’s effective and has a great chance of finding out his worth on the open market for QB-needy teams in 2023.

Does Garoppolo to New York Make Sense?

Other than Jones, the Giants would still need salary cap space to address the future of another player. That player is Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. According to Spotrac, they project the Giants to have as much as $51,458,949 worth of room.

Garoppolo can’t be franchise tagged after the 2022 season. If the 49ers do not win a championship this season, it likely means that Lance will be given the opportunity to start in 2023. That gives way to Garoppolo hitting the open market.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen could elect to sign Jones to a one-year deal and add more offensive talent to a roster that needs playmakers.

But after the season, Schoen will likely do his due diligence and explore any quarterback option, which could include Garoppolo.

As for the 2022 season, there are still six games left and four of those games will be against Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. There’s still time to dissect Jones’ overall season performance and the team’s next stretch of games could decide his future.