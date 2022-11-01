Giants GM Joe Schoen Reveals Telling Comments on Odell Beckham Jr.

There was a record 10 trade made Tuesday, the most ever made on any NFL trade deadline day — and none came from the New York Giants.

Much of the deadline chatter concerning the Giants was about the wide receiver position. As a team, they’re averaging only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Once the deadline passed, Giants general manager Joe Schoen addressed the media and explained why no deals were made.

“We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” Schoen told reporters Tuesday.

Despite their lack of production from the wideout position, the Giants are sitting with a 6-2 record.

Schoen acknowledged that he was looking for wide receiver help. But nothing transpired and the first-year general manager is “hopeful” when it comes to the injured wideout Kenny Golladay returning after the Week 9 bye week.

Then, Schoen was asked about free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being at the team’s facility with Sterling Shepard a few weeks back.

“I had no idea he was in the building,” Schoen said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

It appears that the Giants aren’t ruling out a possible reunion with their 2014 first-round draft pick.

Beckham tore his ACL in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. He is still rehabbing the injury and it’s unclear when he will be cleared to play.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on October 12 that NFL insiders believe Beckham might not get clearance to play until December, but it could also happen during November.

Howe also reported the Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that could have the most serious interest in Beckham.

Beckham was drafted by the Giants in 2014 and won Rookie of the Year. During his five seasons in New York, he made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. He amassed 1,000 receiving yards in four out of his five years with the team. The LSU product signed a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018, but was traded to the Cleveland Browns the following year. He was released by the Browns in 2021 and would end up being on the Rams Super Bowl-winning team.

At the age of 29, Beckham showed signs of his Pro Bowl self in 2021. He made an impact during the Rams’ championship run, most notably in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers when he had 113 yards on nine receptions.

It would be hard for teams, including the Giants, to pass up on signing a one-year or more deal for a talent like Beckham who could help in a potential playoff run.

Schoen Discusses Kadarius Toney Trade

The Giants did facilitate a trade last week when they sent Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third and sixth-round pick.

Schoen was asked about the trade Tuesday and had no regrets regarding the move.

“It was the best decision for the organization,” Schoen said. “At the end of the day, it was the best for both parties.”

Toney, 23, hasn’t played since Week 2 due to hamstring injuries. He originally hurt his right hamstring during training camp. While he tweaked that same hamstring in a Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers, his next leg injury was to his left hamstring, during an October 5 practice.

Toney had two catches for zero yards with New York in 2022. Schoen said Toney “was going to practice on Thursday” on the day the Giants traded him, in an answer to a question about the Florida product being listed as injured but claiming, in a now-deleted tweet, that he wasn’t.

After the Toney trade, the Giants are projected to have 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

With the 6-2 Giants heading into the Week 9 bye, Schoen has shown patience regarding a roster that’s currently in the playoff mix.