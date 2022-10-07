Giants’ Kadarius Toney Unleashes Twitter Tirade After Massive Injury Update

Luck is not on the side of New York Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury but showed a glimpse of hope when he participated in practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that Toney had injured his other hamstring during his limited participation in practice on Wednesday. The original belief was that the 2021 first-round pick had re-injured his hamstring, which caused him to be out of practice on Thursday.

Kadarius Toney tweaked his hamstring on Thursday. It’s the other hamstring now, Brian Daboll says. So that’s why he’s not here & out again. #Giants — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 7, 2022

For Toney, the latest hamstring injury is actually his third of the year, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The Florida product told Raanan that the previous hamstring issue was different from the injury during the summer.

This is a mess for Kadarius Toney and the Giants. Toney told me the other day the previous hamstring problem was different from the one this summer. So 3 different hamstring injuries already this season. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ALlhvxAgbR — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 7, 2022

Toney was one of five Giants players left behind in New York to receive treatment for their injuries. Cor’Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and defensive lineman Henry Moondeaux (ankle) were the other players that didn’t make the trip to London.

Toney Sounds Off on Twitter

A little more than an hour after the injury updates, Toney sent out his frustration through Twitter Friday morning as his teammates practiced in London.

Easy to talk….when it’s not you….. — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 7, 2022

In Person da biggest fans….on the net tryna be heard 🤣🤣goofy — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 7, 2022

In Toney’s rookie season, he missed seven games due to injury. Despite appearing in only 10 games, Toney finished the season with the second-most receiving yards on the Giants.

With two bad hamstrings, it’s not clear if the Giants will consider shutting down Toney or placing him on injured reserve, which would take him out a minimum of four games. Toney hasn’t played since Week 2 and has posted 23 yards on two carries and zero receiving yards on two receptions. In Week 1, Toney only played two snaps in the first half of the Giants’ win against the Tennessee Titans.

Late in the second quarter in Week 1, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News described the scene of Toney on the Giants’ sideline.

“Kadarius Toney is sitting by himself on a bench nowhere close to the rest of the receivers and offense,” Leonard tweeted. “He’s been relegated to 2 snaps so far today, seems to be struggling with it.”

Kadarius Toney is sitting by himself on a bench nowhere close to the rest of the receivers and offense. He's been relegated to 2 snaps so far today, seems to be struggling with it. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 11, 2022

Other Injury Updates

Daboll told reporters that quarterback Daniel Jones continues to look encouraging from his ankle injury. The first-year head coach didn’t imply that Jones would start, but that he’s trending toward not missing their game against the Green Bay Packers.

As for Wan’Dale Robinson, he’s unlikely to play Sunday as he’s recovering from a sprained MCL. The second-round rookie wide receiver hasn’t played since when he aggravated his injury in Week 1.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton tweeted that his status is a “significant change from last week” when the rookie felt “encouraged” and “optimistic” that he’d be back for Week 5.

Update to this: Wan'Dale Robinson was not practicing today, so expect him to be ruled out. That's a significant change from last week when Robinson seemed encouraged and optimistic that he'd be returning this week.

Clearly did not show enough progress. #Giants https://t.co/CazbtxV8Om — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 7, 2022

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and safety Julian will have their statuses updated as both are in the NFL concussion protocol. Still, both appear to be trending in the right direction and have a chance to be active Sunday, via Daboll.

Newly signed Landon Collins (practice squad) has been assigned jersey No. 21, the number he wore during his first stint with the Giants.