Giants Recent First-Round Pick Suffers Injury Setback

The New York Giants could be without some of their key players when they face the Carolina Panthers, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney was added to Thursday’s injury report as he was limited in practice with a hamstring issue.

INJURY REPORT DNP:

OL Devery Hamilton (Illness)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee) Limited:

C Jon Feliciano (Lower Leg)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder)

OLB Thibodeaux (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Toney had a hamstring injury late this summer that forced him in and out of practices. It’s alarming that he wasn’t on the injury report before last Sunday’s game.

The injuries continue for the former 2021 first-round pick. He dealt with multiple injuries in his rookie season, then reportedly underwent minor knee surgery in the spring.

As for the rest of the injury report, rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who head coach Brian Daboll said did some team drills on Wednesday, was listed as limited (sprained MCL). The same can be said for fellow edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf). Both players did not play in the Giants’ Week 1 victory vs. the Titans.

Devery Hamilton was another addition as he didn’t participate in practice due to illness. Cornerbacks Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Aaron Robinson (appendicitis) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) also did not participate in practice.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (lower leg) and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited participants in practice. Rookie safety Dane Belton, who broke his collarbone during the early parts of training camp, was a full participant in practice.

Injury Comes After Strong Comments

Toney played only seven snaps in the Giants’ Week 1 win, finishing with no catches and two carries for 23 yards. He played fewer snaps than the rookie Robinson, who left in the second quarter with an injury and didn’t return.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Toney if he was disappointed about his limited usage.

“Disappointed in a victory?” Toney said in response, via NJ.com. “Disappointed in winning? You sound crazy. If I played two plays, one play and we won, bro, I don’t really care nothing about getting in,” he said. “It’s OK. You want a dollar? You know what I’m saying? Like, come on.”

“You go in wanting to do what you can for the team. That’s what I did. At the end of the day, I was there when my number was called. Simple.”

Toney did say that he was fully healthy and that he will be ready no matter what, after not receiving much playing time in that game.

“I get paid to play, not coach. I don’t know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I just prepared as if I was going in and playing every play. I don’t know what else to say.”

With his new injury development on Thursday, it may make it hard for him to match the seven snaps he played last weekend.

Thibodeaux Debut Coud Be Nearing Soon

Thibodeaux told reporters that his injured knee “feels a lot better” and he’s “getting close”. As for whether the first-rounder will make his NFL debut Sunday vs. Carolina, he said “I wouldn’t call it unlikely.”

“If I’m on the field, I’ll be 100%,” Thibodeaux said. “Right now, I’d say it’s day to day . . . I’m very optimistic.”

The 2022 fifth-overall pick missed the season opener due to a sprained right MCL he suffered in the second preseason game more than three weeks ago. He was given a three-four week timeframe for his return at the time. It was understood that Week 2 or Week 3 always seemed in reach for him to come back.

Daboll said that Thibodeaux participated in team drills on Wednesday. Thibodeaux said that he did a bit more at Thursday’s practice. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Oregon product “worked on the side with a trainer” and “rode the stationary bike during most of the period of practice open to the media.”

To play in Week 2, Thibodeaux said he and the team need to be certain that he can be “safe in uncontrolled circumstances.”