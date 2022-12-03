Ex-Giants Draft Bust to Miss Second Straight Game With Injury

The New York Giants were more than okay to ship oft-injured wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

It’s safe to say the Chiefs are now dealing with the same injury issues from the former first-round pick that the Giants were very common with.

On Friday, Toney was ruled out officially for the second straight game. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Chiefs’ 26-10 Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams after missing practice last week with a hamstring injury. Toney suffered the injury the previous week in the team’s 30-27 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Deon Bush is questionable for Sunday's game. Kadarius Toney is out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 2, 2022

Toney’s injury in Week 11 was coming off a breakout performance the week prior, posting four receptions for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown in the Chiefs’ 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Never Panned Out for Toney in New York

Before the Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in October, the Florida product missed five games this season with two different hamstring injuries.

The Giants drafted Toney with the No. 20 pick overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He played in only 10 games for the Giants before they traded him to Kansas City in October. After the trade, Toney proclaimed himself healthy in a now-deleted tweet and later told reporters it just felt nice to be wanted.

“I would say it feels good [to be] pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here,” Toney said on November 3.

The Giants were 6-1 at the time of the Toney trade. General manager Joe Schoen didn’t draft Toney and it was clear that the organization wanted to rid themselves of a player who didn’t want to be there.

“It was the best decision for the organization. Again, (head coach Brian Daboll) and I talk all the time. I know he mentions that to you guys. We talk about everything and at the end of the day, it was best for both parties,” Schoen said.

Big Blue made the trade, even with a desperate need for wide receiver depth.

Schoen and New York appear to be more than okay with the return they got (2023 third and sixth-round draft picks) and are clearly moving on.