Giants ‘More Likely’ to Trade for WR After Sending Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

The New York Giants were a part of a blockbuster trade Thursday as they sent wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Toney, the 2021 Giants’ first-round pick, has played in just two games this season due to multiple hamstring injuries. He hasn’t played since Week 2 and has posted 23 yards on two carries and zero receiving yards on two receptions.

The oft-injured receiver caught 38 passes for 420 yards in 10 games played during the 2021 season per Pro Football Reference. In a two-game stretch last season, Toney had a six-catch, 89-yard performance — and dizzied the Cowboys for 10 receptions and 189 yards the following week.

But Toney had zero touchdowns in his tenure with the Giants and it never felt there was a light at the end of the tunnel between the two parties. It’s also important to know that Toney wasn’t drafted by general manager Joe Schoen, but by then-GM Dave Gettleman.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the trade during his Thursday press briefing with reporters.

“We just thought it was for the best, for the team,” Daboll said before Thursday’s practice. “Wish Kadarius well. I’m not going to get into any of the details. Our decision is for the team, and we’re moving on.”

What Toney Trade Means for Giants

The 6-1 Giants need playmakers desperately. Seven games into the season, the Giants don’t have a single receiver with 200 yards receiving. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the team with 25 receptions.

Is there a chance the Giants could be in the market for wide receiver help before the November 1 deadline?

“We’ll see,” Daboll told reporters Thursday.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the Giants trading Toney makes the team “more likely” to make a move for a receiver.

This now makes a move for a WR before trade deadline more likely for the Giants. Brian Daboll just spoke but didn’t add much on the situation other than this trade was completed minutes ago. “We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Daboll said. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 27, 2022

Prior to the Toney trade, the NFLPA public cap report projected the Giants with $2,920,483 of cap space left. According to OverTheCap, trading Toney frees up $1.2 million in cap space. That means the Giants will have close to $4.2 million in cap space by the NFL trade deadline.

At first, it felt unlikely that the Giants would make additions at the trade deadline, especially with first-year general manager Joe Schoen who’s made it known that draft capital and cap space are important.

But now, the Giants can replace Toney and provide availability for the position.

Hints Were There for Toney Trade

The clues were there for a potential Toney trade. There were rumors that the Giants were shopping Toney after the second-year wide receiver skipped the team’s offseason program this spring.

His character has also come into question. Last year following an early season loss to Washington, Toney posted a meme on his Instagram story that read, “I won’t be mad s–t just be lame to me fr.”

Toney also added to the off-field headaches when he lashed out at the media, referring to them as “sum clowns.” He then apologized for his remarks, saying his comment only applied to one specific individual whom he would not name.

Toney also threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, which led to him being ejected in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ game at Dallas last year.

It’s safe to say that the Florida product had a rocky road with New York and that’s not even counting the injuries he’s continued to deal with.