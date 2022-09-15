Giants WR Kadarius Toney Sounds Off to Critics on Twitter

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the newest addition to the team’s injury report Thursday as he was limited in practice due to a hamstring injury.

Toney’s injury comes just four days after he logged only seven snaps in the Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Florida product had a hamstring injury late this summer that forced him in and out of practices. It’s alarming that the injury has resurfaced and that he wasn’t on the injury report before last Sunday’s game.

Toney has continued to deal with injuries. The former 2021 first-round pick had multiple injuries in his rookie season, then reportedly underwent minor knee surgery in the spring.

Less than two hours after the injury report was released, Toney responded to criticisms about his limitations in practice.

“Hear a lot mfs talking but neva been N da field,” Toney tweeted Thursday.

Toney was also vocal on Instagram as he posted on his story a screenshot of Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson’s Twitter profile and captioned it: “Poor as dude speaking on me again.”

It’s likely that Toney was referencing one of Wilson’s recent tweets, which said, “I mean… guy isn’t even playing and is injured lol.”

Kadarius Toney is dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as "limited" today, per @JordanRaanan I mean… guy isn't even playing and is injured lol — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 15, 2022

With Toney’s new injury development, it may make it hard for him to match the seven snaps he played last weekend.

Wink Martindale Talks on Week 2

The Giants will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after picking up a comeback win in the season opener. They’ll have a chance to start the year 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

New York has a new head coaching staff, led by Brian Daboll, and a front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen. When speaking to the media, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale” made it known that he wants Giants fans to bring the noise in Week 2, especially when the Giants defense is on the field against Baker Mayfield’s offense.

“I’ve only lived here for a short period of time, but I know New Yorkers are loud,” Martindale said, via Giants.com. “We need to be loud in that stadium. They have to go on silent count. If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants, be loud and have that place rocking where people don’t want to come to our stadium. We’ll take care of the rest, and we’ll give you something to be loud about. But just be loud.”

“I hope it’s loud and having a great time. That’s what I hope it is. That’s what I expect the crowd to be like. I know this place loves defense, so we’ll do our part. You guys do yours. That’s the way I look at it, and it’ll be fun. It should be when you come to the stadium.” Quarterback Daniel Jones agreed with Martindale’s sentiment and wants MetLife Stadium to be hyped as ever.

“I expect a lot of energy, a lot of juice from the fans and for them to be riled up. And we’re excited to get in front of them and play,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I said, talked about defending our home turf, and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing. I think we all feel that in this locker room, and we’re excited to get out in front of them.”