Giants First-Round Pick to Team’s Doubters: ‘F*** em!’

No one can take away the fact that the New York Giants are sitting with a 6-1 record after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 in Week 7. They’ve now won four straight games.

But if there are still outsiders that won’t give the Giants respect, first-round outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn’t have time to worry about any naysayer’s opinion.

“I don’t care what people around the league do,” Thibodeaux said after Sunday’s win, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “F— ‘em! F— all the people around the league. The only people that matter are the people in this room. The only people that are going to dictate what happens on Sunday are the people in this room. Excuse my French.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked when people will start noticing the 6-1 #Giants. “I don’t care what people around the league do. F*ck ’em. … Only people that matter are the people in this [locker] room.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2022

The Giants have won 14 games in the last three seasons. They haven’t had a playoff appearance since 2016. Respect is earned, not given. Yet Thibodeaux doesn’t want the other team’s respect. “I mean, listen, I think the greatest thing we do is we fight for respect in the locker room,” Thibodeaux said. “When you’re on that battlefield, I want you to not respect me.”

Thibodeaux finished with one quarterback hit and three tackles, one of them on a Travis Ettiene 49-yard run that he hustled to end the play.

Kayvon Thibodeaux – an edge rusher – outran a CB & chased down Travis Etienne on this play!pic.twitter.com/Q304EQQfVB — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 23, 2022

New York trailed Jacksonville 17-13 until 5:31 remained in the game — and won 23-17. They’ve now trailed in all six of their wins this season.

“S–t, we’re down, but we ain’t never out,” Thibodeaux said.

Daniel Jones Apologizes

Drops were a common occurrence in the Giants’ offensive showing. ESPN Stats & Info had the Giants receivers with three dropped passes and at least two others could’ve been caught.

The worst drop of all was from Marcus Johnson on a 4th-and-2 play from the Jaguars’ three-yard line, with the Giants trailing 17-13.

Daniel Jones was seen yelling what appeared to be “Catch the ball!” when Johnson dropped the fourth-down pass near the goal line midway through the third quarter.

Most animated I’ve ever seen Daniel Jones. “Catch the ball!” pic.twitter.com/x73QErbf7k — Coach Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) October 23, 2022

“Yeah. (It was the) heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back,” Jones said after the game. “I pride myself on being composed in those situations.

The fourth-year quarterback isn’t known for being animated.

Jones had the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. He finished 19 of 30 for 202 yards passing with a touchdown. He also had 107 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Johnson, meanwhile, had a team-high 55 receiving snaps. He didn’t post a catch on three targets.