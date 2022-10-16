Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Shown Crying After Comeback Win: LOOK

The New York Giants pulled a rabbit out of a hat and would overcome a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit, beating the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 at MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

The Ravens outgained the Giants 406-238 in total yards and had six more first downs in the game.

But it didn’t matter.

New York scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. A questionable Lamar Jackson throwing decision on third down led to an interception that gave the Giants the ball on the 13 with just over two minutes remaining. Jackson’s turnover set up the game-winning touchdown and rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked Jackson as Baltimore attempted to tie the game.

After the win, Thibodeaux’s emotions ran high — so much to the point of the rookie crying.

“Y’all can see my emotions going crazy,” Thibodeaux said after the game, via Giants’ social media. “We did it man. We’re at MetLife man and I love it and I’m happy to be here. Let’s go Big Blue baby.”

ALL GIANTS FANS RN: pic.twitter.com/Cld4AfQXa4 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2022

Thibodeaux notched his first career sack as he made his debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games with an MCL injury.

The Giants now sit at a 5-1 record. It’ll be tough for any naysayers of the Giants to not be impressed by the team’s comeback win, with first-year head coach Brian Daboll at the helm.

Giants Remain Resilient

The Giants opened as 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Ravens. They were also underdogs last week in the team’s nail-biting 27-22 victory against the Green Bay Packers in London. Last week, the Giants trailed 20-10 at halftime and would score 17 unanswered points in the second half and in the process, took a 27-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Daboll and company have worked their way to a 5-1 start — while dealing with numerous injuries all across the roster.

Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were to rookies Wan’Dale Robinson and tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Despite a 14-rushing yard first half, Barkley finished with 83 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown. He entered the game ranked second in the NFL with 533 yards rushing.

The Giants’ defense had trouble stopping Kenyan Drake and Mark Andrew all day. The Ravens outgained the Giants 256 to 90 in the first two quarters, but the Giants, at the end of the day, would still come out victorious.