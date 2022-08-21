Giants Could Land Recently Cut Rams Tight End, Says Insider

Just like in the preseason opener, the New York Giants will look to see what they have at each respective position in their second game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21.

NFL teams will have to cut their rosters from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday.

So far, the following players have been cut by the Giants during the summer.

WR Austin Proehl

TE Jeremiah Hall

DT Christopher Hinton

DB Gavin Heslop

DB Michael Jacquet

DB Jarrod Wilson

Other teams have also let players spill away, which has led to the Giants claiming cornerback Olaijah Griffin off of waivers as he was cut by the Buffalo Bills and safety Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns in August.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is on the hunt for improving the roster over the next few weeks before the regular season begins.

“We’re gonna be open for business,” Schoen told Sirius XM NFL Radio co-hosts Bob Papa and Shaun O’Hara, via SB Nation. “There are some positions we need to upgrade, whether it’s the waiver wire, you can trade (a) player for player. We’re going to explore all of those options over the next three or four weeks.”

With that being said, the Giants have been called to add a player who was recently cut by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tight End Available

The Los Angeles Rams made the decision to cut their roster from 85 to 80 players on the morning of Saturday, August 20. The transactions were made a day after their preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

One of the Rams’ releases that were considered a surprise move was cutting veteran tight end Kendall Blanton.

Giants insider Art Stapleton, who writes for NJ.com, tweeted that the Giants would be a good fit — noting that they’re desperate for depth at the tight end position.

Waiver claim alert: TE Kendall Blanton I know a team desperate for depth at the position https://t.co/mxxZmhOopJ — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 20, 2022

Listed at 6-foot-6, Blanton came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and signed with the Rams. NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote that Blanton had “good combination of size and speed” and had “athletic ability that clicks after the catch.”

Blanton didn’t play in the 2019 and 2020 seasons but made two starts last season, recording four total passes for 37 yards. The 26-year-old also caught seven passes in the 2021 playoffs and five of them were in the NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. In the Super Bowl, Blanton took over for the injured Tyler Higbee during the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

Stapleton is so high on Blanton that he’d offer a seventh-round pick to the Rams for Blanton if he were in Schoen’s shoes.

Honestly, if I'm Joe Schoen, I give Les Snead a call and float a 7th rounder to guarantee I get Kendall Blanton. Just saying … — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 20, 2022

Blanton also made a touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 playoffs as well.

Matthew Stafford to Kendall Blanton for the first TD of the game ‼️ The Rams take a 10-0 lead 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KbioIgluuG — ESPN (@espn) January 23, 2022

Blanton isn’t the only recent former Rams tight end that’s been linked with the Giants.

The Giants have also been called to add tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who was also cut by the Rams this August.

Giants Depth at TE Could be a Problem

The Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the season before their first preseason game and rookie Daniel Bellinger was listed as the No. 1 tight end. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and was used primarily as a blocker while at San Diego State, finishing with a total of 68 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Giants have been impressed with Bellinger’s potential in the passing game.

However, the tight end group still has its unknowns.

Many of the Giants’ tight ends have struggled to get things going during camp. It was also announced two weeks ago that rookie tight end Andre Miller suffered a broken forearm.

Free agent addition Ricky Seals-Jones was finally spotted at practice last week. He didn’t attend over 10 practices due to an unspecified injury. Chris Myarick and Jordan Akins make up the rest of the tight end depth.

Giants’ tight ends didn’t get much love in the passing game in the team’s 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots. Bellinger and Myarick had a combined two receptions for eight yards.

Adding a tight end is an option that general manager Joe Schoen will likely address before the regular season begins.