Giants in Talks With Free Agent WRs, Could Signal Future Move, Says Insider

The New York Giants, specifically head coach Brian Daboll, have made it clear to their players: Playing time is not promised.

“Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”

That line of thinking points especially to their wide receiver group.

Second-year wideout Kadarius Toney only played seven snaps in the team’s Week 1 victory. Then, $72 million wide receiver Kenny Golladay was on the field for two snaps last Sunday. After the game, it was reported that Golladay cleaned out his locker and left prior to reporters entering the locker room.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Daboll has been in contact with free agent wide receivers through FaceTime.

Wilson also speculates that a healthy scratch could be in the cards for Golladay in 2022. It would be tough to trade Golladay due to his $21.2 million salary cap figures. And if the Giants were to cut him, they would absorb $25 million in dead money.

“It’s a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny,” a league source told Wilson. “Brian and Joe (Schoen) aren’t going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He’s not their guy. They’re playing their guys. It is what it is.”

Who Could the Giants Sign?

While the Giants are tied for first with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East at 2-0, the team’s receivers have underperformed. Richie James leads the Giants in receptions (10) and yards (110).

Sterling Shepard has acknowledged the group’s lack of production thus far.

“We have to do better on pre-snap,” Shepard told reporters this week. “Guys have to know where to go. Too many times that, myself included, I was going the wrong way. Then you look at the clock and we have to hurry up, so that throws off a little bit of the timing. Especially in our room — it starts with me — we have a lot to work on.”

According to OverTheCap, the Giants have $5.1 million in cap space. Any future dollar spent will be thought carefully under the Schoen regime.

With that being said, there are free agent options that wouldn’t be costly — especially knowing that they’re still available before Week 3. Those players are Will Fuller, Antonio Brown, T.Y. Hilton as well as former Giants C.J. Board and of course, Odell Beckham Jr. The latter receiver is expected to be healthy later in the season after suffering an ACL injury during the 2021 Super Bowl.

Fans Had Factor in Week 2 Win

Before the Week 2 win over the Panthers, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wanted the fans to bring the noise to MetLife Stadium.

“I’ve only lived here for a short period of time, but I know New Yorkers are loud,” Martindale said, via Giants.com. “We need to be loud in that stadium. They have to go on silent count. If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants, be loud and have that place rocking where people don’t want to come to our stadium. We’ll take care of the rest, and we’ll give you something to be loud about. But just be loud.”

It worked out for New York as Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Giants factored into the outcome of the matchup.

When asked about the upcoming 3-game homestand, Panthers coach Matt Rhule mentioned how “obviously the crowd noise was a factor” yesterday at MetLife. Been a while since an opponent has been able to say that about the Giants. Things are changing for Big Blue. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 19, 2022

The Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in Week 3.

You’ll have to expect that Giants fans will be even louder in a heated rivalry game.