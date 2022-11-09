Kenny Golladay Turns Heads With Message to Giants Coaches

The New York Giants are prepared for wide receiver Kenny Golladay to return in Week 10 against the Houston Texans after missing the final four games before the team’s bye with a knee injury.

It’s been a turbulent season so far for Golladay. His only two receptions of the 2022 season came in the Giants’ season-opening win versus the Tennessee Titans. Then, he had just two snaps in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

A few days after the Week 2 win, Golladay met with reporters and expressed his dissatisfaction with his limited role.

“I don’t agree with it,” Golladay said, via SNY. “I should be playing regardless. That’s a fact.”

Now, the sixth-year wide receiver hopes to be a contributor in the team’s final nine games.

“I’m ready for whatever,” Golladay told reporters Wednesday. “It really don’t matter.”

The Giants could use a wideout as they look to a potential playoff run with a 6-2 record. As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Golladay was asked if he had anything to prove to the Giants coaches.

“I’m really not trying to prove anything to the coaches. Really, I’m just out here playing for my guys and these people in the locker room. Of course, I’ve got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period,” Golladay said, via SNY Giants.

"I'm really not trying to prove nothing to no coaches. I'm out here just playing for my guys, these people in the locker room." Kenny Golladay was asked if he had anything to prove to the Giants coaches: pic.twitter.com/MLf6CQsRo4 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 9, 2022

Golladay was officially limited in practice. Head coach Brian Daboll said Golladay “should be ready to go” in the Sunday game.

It’s unclear how much the wideout will play against Houston.

Fans React to Golladay Quote

There were Giants fans who took a liking to Golladay’s words on Wednesday.

“Big week coming from Kenny G,” tweeted one fan.

Big week coming from Kenny G https://t.co/wOu7Pclcdu — Kevin Carr (@K_Carr10) November 9, 2022

“Kenny G is going off, I am an expert body language reader,” tweeted former NFL kicker and Giants two-time Super Bowl champion Lawrence Tynes.

Kenny G is going off, I am an expert body language reader. 😤😤😤 https://t.co/Ho9XRTcHmK — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) November 9, 2022

“Got a feeling he’s going to ball,” tweeted another Giants fan.

Got a feeling he’s going to ball — tsvi mizrahi (@MizrahiTsvi) November 9, 2022

At the same time, there were Giants fans that weren’t as enthusiastic about his words to reporters.

“You kind of have to prove something to the coaches though,” tweeted one Giants fan.

You kind of have to prove something to the coaches though — Evan (@Evan37867934) November 9, 2022

“Kinda weird way to put it…,” tweeted another Giants fan.

Kinda weird way to put it… — Joe Schoen Bane (@JoeSchoenBane) November 9, 2022

Golladay hasn’t been a part of a team with a winning record since his 2017 rookie season with the Detroit Lions. He hasn’t played on a playoff team.

The 29-year-old is happy to be with a team that’s more than capable of making a potential playoff run.