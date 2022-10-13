Giants Pro Bowler Takes Shots at Former GM Dave Gettleman

Landon Collins, who signed with the New York Giants last week and reunited with the team that originally drafted him, had interesting words when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Collins gave his thoughts on his departure from the Giants after the 2018 season.

The veteran safety made it perfectly clear that he didn’t re-sign with New York in 2019 because of former general manager Dave Gettleman.

“That was my only concern,” Collins said Wednesday, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman…I wanted to stay, but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Landon Collins was reminded he wasn't very fond of Dave Gettleman. "Facts, facts, facts, facts," he said. "That was my only concern. I want fans to understand that. It wasn't the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman… I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn't want me here." #Giants pic.twitter.com/KOK97gCcAU — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 12, 2022

Washington signed Collins in 2019 to a six-year, $64 million contract. That was after Collins made three straight Pro Bowls with the Giants from 2016-2018.

A combination of his play and injuries has gotten the best of Collins for the past couple of seasons. In 2020, he played just seven games after tearing his Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, a foot injury put him on injured reserve on December 24, ending his year after 13 games.

The Commanders released Collins after he refused a pay cut earlier in 2022.

The 28-year-old is in line to make his second debut with the Giants on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He was seen working with the linebackers after practice.

It’s an understatement that Collins wants to show what he’s made of.

“I’ve been injury prone the past what, two years, three years? That’s my biggest downfall, Other than that yeah, I still got it, I’m still a playmaker, I’m still a baller,” Collins said.

“It’s humbling for sure, coming from … you’re at the top bar and you’re coming, I wouldn’t say at the bottom but back to ground one and building your way back up.”

Looking Back at Gettleman’s History

The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman for four seasons. New York finished the 2021 season in horrific fashion, losing six straight games, including a 22-7 loss at the hands of NFC East rival Washington in the season finale.

Gettleman announced his retirement from the NFL on January 10. Owner John Mara then fired head coach Joe Judge, who was hired by Gettleman in 2020 and captured just 10 victories over his 33 games.

Now, the Giants sit at 4-1 after hiring head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They’ve won while being hamstrung in the salary cap department due to Gettleman’s past decision-making. The most disappointing signing by Gettleman was adding wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021.

Big Blue still has a lot of players on their roster who were brought in on Gettleman’s watch. The two biggest ones are quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence has shown All-Pro level play as he’s posted three sacks, 21 tackles and one forced fumble in five games. Andrew Thomas has also been a premier left tackle.

Nonetheless, Gettleman’s tenure won’t be remembered in a positive way.

Role for Collins

The Giants could deploy Collins as a linebacker. He has been spotted working with the linebackers, which is arguably the weakest link on this defense.

Jaylon Smith was added to the Giants practice squad in Week 2 before appearing in Weeks 4 and 5. Tae Crowder heads the linebacker crew ever since the departure of Blake Martinez before the season.

Collins will likely join Micah McFadden, Austin Calitro and Cam Brown as a depth option at the linebacker position.

“Coming back, most likely hoping to retire as a Giant, is a dream come true,” Collins said, via Pat Leonard.