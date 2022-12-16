Giants Twitter Reacts to ‘Popular Move’ Ahead of Huge Week 15 Battle

The New York Giants will reportedly welcome an old familiar face to the 53-man roster.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants are expected to elevate linebacker Landon Collins from the practice squad for their Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup at the Washington Commanders. In a corresponding move, linebacker Tae Crowder is expected to be a healthy scratch, per Duggan.

LB Landon Collins is expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Commanders, per sources. Sensing this will be a popular move based on my mentions. On the flip side, LB Tae Crowder is expected to be a healthy scratch, per sources. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 16, 2022

Social Media Reacts to Elevating Collins

Collins, originally a second-round pick by the Giants in 2015, signed with the Giants’ practice squad in Week 5, was elevated in Weeks 7 and 8 and has been stuck on the practice squad.

Giants Twitter rejoiced to see Collins back in action in a pivotal Week 15 game.

“Finally let’s get healthy and make this final push man,” one Giants fan wrote.

Finally let’s get healthy and make this final push man https://t.co/IrqXamT7eo — Kos Dawg (@BigKoski_) December 16, 2022

“Giants fans are going to like this,” USA Today’s Giants Wire tweeted.

Giants fans are going to like this. https://t.co/hWyKsGyxj4 — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) December 16, 2022

“About time, lets see what he has left,” another Giants fan tweeted.

About time, lets see what he has left https://t.co/imN7E0Mm2G — NΣlly (@CherChezJerz) December 16, 2022

Collins entered the league as a strong safety and was named a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, as he posted a career-high 125 combined tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, 13 passes defensed and nine tackles for loss. For the next two seasons, Collins would nab his second and third Pro Bowls.

That led to him signing a lucrative six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in 2020.

Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of Collins for the past couple of seasons. In his first season with Washington, he played just seven games after tearing his Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys. In 2021, a foot injury put him on injured reserve on December 24, ending his year after 13 games.

The Commanders released Collins after he refused a pay cut earlier in 2022.

“I took this game more seriously,” Collins told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post on November 29 of his time in Washington. “Being here before, it felt like I had something to prove when I was playing against the Giants. I’ve got no hard feelings against Washington.”

After playing in the NFL for seven seasons, Collins has now adjusted to being a linebacker and will get to face his former team in Week 15.

Potential Role for Collins

The Giants could use Collins as a way to stop the run. With Crowder reportedly unavailable on Sunday, Collins will join Jaylon Smith and Micah McFadden on the depth chart. He can also be a core special teamer.

Big Blue fell victim to the explosive run game from the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran for 235 yards in their 48-22 win against the Giants on Sunday.

The team’s defense has not allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards since October 30, when the Seahawks ran for 87 yards in Seattle.

A reason why the Giants could be struggling recently is due to the absence of interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) on Sunday. But he played in the Giants’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions gashed the Giants for 160 rushing yards.

Big Blue will have to figure out how to stop Washington’s rushing attack on Sunday. The Commanders finished with 165 yards rushing in their Week 13 matchup. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball 21 times for 26 yards. Washington is in the top half of the league in rushing yards per game (124.5).