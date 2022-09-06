Giants Restructure Pro Bowler’s Contract, Creates Massive Cap Space

The New York Giants needed to get under the salary cap by the 4 p.m. ET deadline, and that they did.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday morning that the Giants restructured Leonard Williams’ contract, and in the process, helped create $11.92 million in cap space.

The Giants have converted $17.88M of DL Leonard Williams' base salary into a signing bonus (while adding a void year), creating $11.92M in 2022 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2022

The Giants, per Yates, converted $17.88 million of Williams’ base salary, which is $19 million in 2022, into a signing bonus. They also added a void year in 2024 to Williams’ pact.

This move was in the cards for a while as NJ.com’s Art Stapleton called the move “anticipated.”

What to Make of Restructure

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters last week that the Giants would have to make tinkering in order to create cap space for 2022. The first step was releasing linebacker Blake Martinez, which saved the team less than $200,000. That didn’t move the needle.

Schoen wasn’t candid about digging out of a salary cap mess that was handed out by his predecessor, Dave Gettleman.

“We’re still working through a couple of different scenarios, so we’ll get where we need to get where we can get through the season,” Schoen said on Sept. 1, via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina. “But the situation’s the situation. It’s the hand we were dealt, and we’re going to do the best we can with what we have. And again, that’s the waiver wire, the practice squad, whatever it may be, with what we can. We’re going to continue to try to compete and do the best we can.”

The Giants were able to get cap relief in 2022 with Williams’ restructure. However, the relief came at a price.

Here are Williams’ cap hits for the next three seasons (per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan):

$15.4 million cap hit (2022)

$32.3 million cap hit (2023)

$6 million cap hit (void year 2024)

Williams' updated cap hits: • 2022: $15.4M

• 2023: $32.3M

• 2024: $6M (void year) His 2022 cap hit is 13th-highest in the league, fourth-highest among non-QBs. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2022

This move should put the Giants’ roughly $5.22 million under the cap, per SB Nation.

It’s possible the Giants make more cap-related moves before the Sunday season opener.

Williams’ Career

Williams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the cross-town rival New York Jets in 2015. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after recording seven sacks. The Jets picked up his fifth-year option in 2018, before trading him to the Giants in 2019. The Giants traded a third-round pick in the process, which was scrutinized at the time.

The USC product was franchise tagged before the 2020 season. He would record a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2020, which led to the defensive lineman signing a three-year, $63 million contract extension last year.

In 2021, Williams played in all 17 games and posted 81 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed.

Despite being one of the Giants’ most consistent players, his 2022 cap hit ($15.4 million) is fourth among non-quarterbacks in 2022.

During the offseason, New York restructured the contracts of Williams and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. They were also forced to release cornerback James Bradberry, and got veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard to accept a pay cut to remain with the team. Before his September release, Martinez accepted a pay cut in March.

Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.