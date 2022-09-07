Giants Linked to ‘Valuable’ Ex-Ravens Starting Linebacker

The release of linebacker Blake Martinez by the New York Giants was a surprise move. But in terms of scheme fit, the 28-year-old’s role had shrunk in Wink Martindale’s defense, with middle linebacker Tae Crowder filling the third-down role in the summer.

Cutting Martinez isn’t helping much in terms of cap relief. He was due a $1.25 million guaranteed base salary in 2022 and had a prorated signing bonus of $6.25 million on the books. According to OverTheCap, the Giants will save just $176,471 with a dead money hit of $7.5 million.

However, with the recent restructures of Leonard Williams and Darius Slayton, the Giants have roughly $6.8 million in cap space.

That’s enough to make improvements to the roster, and one analyst suggests the Giants add to the linebacker department.

Giants ‘Best Free Agent Option’ for L.J. Fort

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the best free-agent option for all 32 NFL teams and chose linebacker L.J. Fort as the player for the Giants.

Fort played with the Ravens in 2019-20 and has a connection with Martindale, who was the team’s defensive coordinator during that time. He joined the Ravens mid-season in 2019 after playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2016-18. The Northern Iowa product posted 88 total tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in 26 games, with 18 starts.

He was under contract with the Ravens in 2021, but suffered a torn ACL last August and missed the entire season.

Knox believes that Ford could be signed at a “bargain price” considering his 32-year-old age and his recent Achilles injury.

“Fort could be a valuable addition to the defense. He spent the last three seasons in Baltimore under new (Wink) Martindale. With 91 games and 19 starts on his resume, Fort could bring both experience and knowledge of Martindale’s system to the proverbial table,” Knox wrote on September 6.

“Fort wouldn’t be the sort of addition that makes headlines, but he would bring a veteran voice to the linebacker room.”

Giants Linebacker Outlook

The Giants could use experience in the linebacker room and Fort could fit the bill.

Third-year Crowder is expected to get more opportunities at linebacker. Third-year Carter Coughlin, journeyman Austin Calitro and rookie Micah McFadden make up the rest of the inside linebacker group. Rookie Darrian Beavers would’ve been a possibility to get snaps, but he tore his ACL during the preseason.

New York released the first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. Crowder has moved over to starting middle linebacker on the depth chart, with Calitro in at starting inside linebacker, the spot that belonged to Martinez.

Calitro has nine starts in 47 career games and has had 10 stops with eight different teams from 2017-21 before the Giants signed him in late July.

Teammate Jihad Ward has been impressed with Calitro’s work this summer.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Ward said, via NJ.com. “He proved it on the field. I’m happy for him. S–t, it doesn’t matter about where you bounce at. It’s all about building your game, because you don’t want to leave this league with regret.”

There will be eyes on the linebacker core and it’s up to Martindale to maximize their abilities.