Giants Linked to Familiar Face Due to QB Uncertainty: Report

The New York Giants are banged up at the quarterback position. Both Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) are dealing with injuries from the team’s win against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

If neither quarterback is available to play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, the Giants are likely to turn to Davis Webb, who is on the team’s practice squad.

However, the Giants would need a backup quarterback.

So according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Big Blue is working out Jake Fromm, who played three games for them last season.

Free agent QB Jake Fromm is among #Giants workouts today. Team on the lookout for potential passing depth in light of QB injuries. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 4, 2022

Fromm’s Background

Fromm was a fifth-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL draft. He notably played for Giants head coach Brian Daboll while they were together in Buffalo.

The Giants scooped up Fromm from the Bills’ practice squad in 2021 after Jones was lost to a season-ending injury. Fromm did not fare well for the Giants as the team’s offensive line led to Fromm being sacked six times. Towards the end of the season, he played three games (two starts) for the Giants, completing 27 of 60 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Georgia product was also a part of a bizarre sequence of plays near the end of the first half in the team’s last game of the season.

With five minutes left Giants backed up near their own goal line, then-head coach Joe Judge called consecutive quarterback sneaks, giving up the possession and punting back to Washington.

It's 3rd-and-9. The Giants are at their own 4-yard line. It's time for… a QB sneak? "I mean, this is sad." 🎥 @FieldYatespic.twitter.com/hX9a2l54ee — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 9, 2022

After the game, it appeared that the now-fired Judge put blame on Fromm for missing the first-down throw.

“We were backed up. Had a shot at the play-action to get the ball out in the flat. We’ve got to make the throw and hit the guy right there,” Judge said. (Fullback) Eli (Penny) was open there. It would’ve been a good shot coming off the goal line there to get us some yardage and get us some space.”

New York finished the season 4-13 as they were the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL.

Webb Could Be the Next Man Up

The hope is that Jones is healthy enough to play Sunday as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the signal-caller is “day-to-day.” It’ll be difficult to see Taylor play in London due to the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Daboll said that Jones “is feeling a lot better” on Monday and did not rule him out for Week 5 against the Packers in London, via New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

The first-year head coach did not rule out the possibility of Webb playing in London.

“If he has to play, we’ll do everything we can and I know he will be ready to play. But I don’t think we’re at that point yet to make a decision. We’ll let this thing play out,” Daboll told reporters Monday.

Webb is in his second stint with the Giants. He was selected by New York in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft and was released in 2019. The Cal product returned to the Giants in 2022 after spending the last three years with the Buffalo Bills.

He’s only played in the regular season once as he notched a pair of kneel-downs in the Bills’ 45-17 win over the New York Jets last year.

During this year’s preseason, Webb led a game-winning score in the Giants’ 23-21 preseason victory over the New England Patriots. He finished 8-for-16 for 51 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

In total, Webb completed 60 of 81 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 preseason.