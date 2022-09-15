Giants Linked to ‘Powerful’ Former Seahawks Lineman

The New York Giants have experimented at the left guard position with Shane Lemieux, who was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Ben Bredeson and rookie Joshua Ezeudu shared left guard snaps in Week 1 and head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesdays that both guys have “earned the right” to play. Tyre Phillips and Devery Hamilton are the backups at the left guard spot.

On Monday, the Giants signed offensive lineman KC McDermott to their practice squad, according to the team’s website.

Offensive line depth is key for any team and McDermott can slot in as a future backup if any more injuries suffice on the Giants’ active roster.

The Giants have also been eyeing an offensive lineman that could be on his way to joining the team.

Latest Giants Work Out

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out offensive lineman Jordan Simmons on Tuesday.

Simmons signed with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He was cut at the end of training camp and placed on the team’s practice squad. After signing a reserves/futures contract in January 2018, he was waived before the start of the season.

The 6-foot-4, 339-pound guard signed with the Seattle Seahawks in September of 2018. He started in three games and appeared in six games before suffering a knee injury and hitting the Injured Reserve. Simmons missed the entire 2019 season and returned in 2020 with the Seahawks, playing a career-high six games, including six starts. He played five games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on July 25. He posted an 86.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on 26-pass-blocking snaps in the team’s first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Bills cut Simmons on August 17 as the team needed to get down to 85 players.

In June 2021, Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brandon Thorn called Simmons “an intriguing backup” who was “very powerful and physical. One of the depth pieces in the league that has flashed a lot when studying other guys.”

It remains to be seen what Simmons’ potential could be in the NFL, especially with his lingering knee injuries.

The Giants could be the team to tap into Simmons’ abilities.

Giants Talk Home Field Advantage

With the Giants having a 1-0 record, quarterback Daniel Jones wants MetLife Stadium to be hyped as ever in their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

“I expect a lot of energy, a lot of juice from the fans and for them to be riled up. And we’re excited to get in front of them and play,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I said, talked about defending our home turf, and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing. I think we all feel that in this locker room, and we’re excited to get out in front of them.”

There’s been a lack of energy at the stadium in recent years. Coming off an upset win in Week 1, defensive captain Leonard Williams wants complete home-field advantage

“It means a lot. We need to do a good job this year of bringing back that home field advantage,” Williams said Wednesday. “It starts with winning, it starts with this weekend and we’re going to try and get that going.”